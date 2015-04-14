The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases March final CPI and HICP data (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases February data on public finance, state borrowing and debt.

TREASURY

Italy raised 3.377 billion euros from small investors on Monday, the first day of offering of a new eight-year retail bond tied to domestic inflation, official data showed.

Treasury continues offer of new 8-year BTP Italia retail bond to retail investors; ends on April 15.

COMPANIES

ENEL, TELECOM ITALIA

Italy's biggest utility Enel is considering entering the broadband telecommunications market, three sources close to the matter said on Monday, as the government looks to kick start a 12 billion euro plan to roll out fast networks across the country.

Italy state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti is working with infrastructure fund F2i on a plan to recapitalise fiber optic network provider Metroweb and possibly open up its capital to new investors, CDP Chairman Franco Bassanini said on Monday. * Il Sole 24 Ore said Telecom Italia will have to decide whether to present an offer for Metroweb by May 7 when its boards to discuss quarterly results. * Telecom Italia said on Tuesday it would repurchase bonds with different expiry dates for a total of up to 2 billion euros to optimise the cost of its debt.

EI TOWERS, RAI WAY

The planned 1.2 billion euro offer by Italian broadcast tower operator EI Towers to acquire state-controlled rival Rai Way cannot go ahead in its current form, market watchdog Consob said on Monday.

Infrastructure fund F2i could become part of the solution as a third shareholder if the talks between EI Towers and Rai Way stall, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing sources close to the matter.

EXOR, FIAT CHRYSLER

The head of Italian holding company Exor, which controls carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FCAU.N, said on Monday he expected to see more consolidation in the auto sector.

Exor board meeting on FY results.

* BANKS

There is the risk of a further squeeze by the European Central Bank on the definition of national discretion and the so-called supervisory review and evaluation process (SREP), Il Messaggero said without giving details.

* ANSALDO STS

Hitachi is likely to launch its planned mandatory takeover bid for the rail signalling company in August or September, MF reported.

* BANCO POPOLARE

SocGen raised its price target on the bank to 15 euros from 13.6 euros, rating 'hold'.

* UBI BANCA

SocGen raised its target price on the bank to 8.75 euros from 7.8 euros, rating 'buy'.

* ATLANTIA

UBS raises target price on the stock to 24.20 euros from 19.50 euros, rating 'neutral'.

* A2A

Citigroup raises target price on the stock to 1.50 euros, rating 'buy'.

* MONCLER

JP Morgan raises target price on the stock to 18.50 euros from 16.50 euros, rating 'overweight'.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

The Italian publisher faced calls for shareholders to back alternative boardroom candidates, having been criticised by one outspoken investor over plans to sell its book publishing and certain real estate assets.

COOPERATIVE BANKS

Italy's co-operative banks are in the process of choosing their individual advisors to help guide them in a potential consolidation in the sector, Il Sole 24 Ore said. While Popolare Vicenza and Veneto Banca have given the mandate to Mediobanca and Rothschild, respectively, Popolare Milano and Banco Popolare are also looking at Mediobanca, with the latter also considering UBS. Popolare Emilia Romagna is seen looking at Mediobanca, Citigroup and JP Morgan, the paper added.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Institutional funds are seen favouring a list of candidates for the bank's new board of directors presented by Alessandro Falciai, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

* BANCA CARIGE

Binding offers for Banca Carige's private banking unit Cesare Ponti are expected by Monday, Il Sole 24 Ore said. In the running are Banco Popolare, Banca Finnat, Ersel and Bankinter, the paper added.

PIRELLI

China National Chemical Corp said on Monday it had signed an agreement to buy a 1.574 percent stake in Italian tyre maker Pirelli held by Edizione Srl.

UNICREDIT

Unicredit investor Delfin has reduced its stake in Italy's biggest bank to slightly below 2 percent from just above 3 pct, according to a Delfin spokeswoman.

CEO Federico Ghizzoni attends a prize-giving ceremony on Tuesday (1530 GMT).

ENEL GREEN POWER

Enel Green Power said on Monday it had won 425 MW wind farm tender in South Africa. It said three projects in South Africa will require investments of around 500 million euros. ID:nI6N0WY002]

ITALIAN RAILWAYS

Italian officials on Monday held a preliminary meeting to discuss the partial privatisation of state rail operator Ferrovie dello Stato (FS), the Economy Ministry said.

UBI BANCA

The bank holds roadshow with Supervisory Board Chairman Andrea Moltrasio, Management Board Chairman Franco Polotti, CEO Victor Massiah (1530 GMT) in Milan.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................