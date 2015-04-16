The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releasess February foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

The Treasury offers the new 'BTP Italia' bond to institutional investors, after raising 5.4 billion euros from small savers over the previous three days. The bond matures in April 2023 and pays a 0.5 percent minimum coupon plus inflation.

COMPANIES * FINCANTIERI, FINMECCANICA

Finmeccanica says Orizzonte Sistemi Navali spa - a joint venture with Fincantieri - was awarded a contract worth 764 million euros.

FCA

Annual general meeting (1000 GMT).

CEO Sergio Marchionne meets trade unions (1630 GMT)

ENEL

Italy's largest utility is considering a sale of assets across Europe and Africa that may raise as much as 1 billion euros, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Enel is working with financial advisers on the possible sale of its upstream operations in Algeria, Egypt and Italy, two of the people said. It may also sell its renewable energy assets in Portugal, five of the people said. No final decision has been made and the company could still decide against the sale of either business, they said.

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The European Central Bank has told Monte dei Paschi di Siena to close a loss-making derivatives trade with Nomura by end-July in a move that could generate a gross loss of 1 billion euros for the troubled Italian lender, Italian newspapers said on Thursday.

The bank said in a statement on Wednesday that CEO Fabrizio Viola earned 1.22 million euros in 2014 and received another 1.20 million euros as a one-off payment after the bank successfully completed a capital increase for having agreed in 2013 to a lower salary as requested by EU authorities.

Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0700 GMT)

BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

Presentation of "The New BPER" with CEO Alessandro Vandelli and Deputy Director General Pierpio Cerfogli (0900 GMT).

PRYSMIAN

Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (1230 GMT).

TELECOM ITALIA

Chairman Giuseppe Recchi attends a book presentation (1600 GMT).

