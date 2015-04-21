The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
POLITICS
Infrastructure Minister Graziano Delrio speaks before
Chamber of Deputies Environment Committee on programme of
strategic infrastructure during examination of the government's
Economic and Financial Document (0930 GMT).
ECONOMY
Cabinet expected to meet.
Representatives of Bank of Italy (0730 GMT), state auditor
(1130 GMT), statistics bureau (1230 GMT), Economy Minister Pier
Carlo Padoan (1800 GMT) speak before Senate Budget Committee on
the government's Economic and Financial Document (DEF).
COMPANIES
GENERALI, TELECOM ITALIA
The insurer has sold its 4.3 percent stake in the telecoms
group through a number of forward contracts with various
maturities, Corriere della Sera said in an unsourced report.
Argentina's authorities are expected to give a green light
by June to the sale of Telecom Argentina to Fintech, Il Sole 24
Ore reported quoting local sources. At around the same time, the
country's antitrust authority is expected to approve the
liquidation of Telecom Italia's holding company Telco.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The bank said on Monday its first board meeting since its
appointment at the shareholder meeting last week confirmed
Fabrizio Viola as CEO.
Marcello Clarich, the chairman of Monte Paschi's foundation
shareholder, told Il Sole 24 Ore the Fondazione Monte Paschi was
assessing with its financial adviser whether to buy into the
bank's upcoming cash call to keep its 2.5 percent stake
unchanged. Clarich said the foundation had full confidence in
the bank's management and there was no rush to seek a merger.
BANCA CARIGE
Banca Finnat has submitted a binding offer to buy Cesare
Ponti, the private banking unit that the Genoa-based lender has
put up for sale, Il Sole 24 Ore reported citing news agency
Radiocor.
Investor Gabriele Volpi is considering raising its stake in
the bank to 5 percent from 2 percent at present, MF said in an
unsourced report.
MEDIASET, VIVENDI, TELECOM ITALIA
Mediaset board member Gina Nieri said on Monday it was
premature to talk of the idea of an alliance of the Italian
broadcaster with France's Vivendi while a possible involvement
of Telecom Italia as well was for now "science fiction".
* NOEMALIFE
The healthcare software group announced the start of a
450,000 euro five-year project in West Yorkshire following a
commercial accord with Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics.
EI TOWERS
Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).
