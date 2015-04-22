The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Resistance to Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's proposed reform of Italy's electoral law hardened on Tuesday when opposition parties walked out of a parliamentary committee intended to discuss the changes.

Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco speaks on the Italian banking system before the Senate's finance committee (1215 GMT).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases February industry orders and sales data (0800 GMT) and February retail sales data (0900 GMT).

Reuters releases Q1 quarterly poll on Italian economy (1320 GMT).

TREASURY

Treasury announces sale of zero-coupon and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on April 27.

COMPANIES

BANKS

Rome, seminar on banking Foundations with Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan, Intesa SanPaolo CEO Carlo Messina Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena banking foundation President Marcello Clarich, state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti President Franco Bassanini, saving banks association ACRI Chairman Giuseppe Guzzetti, Bank of Italy Director General Salvatore Rossi (1330 GMT).

EI TOWERS

Board meeting on final decision about Rai Way takeover offer.

Italy's strategic fund FSI has had no role in EI Tower's bid for Rai Way, but is following developments of the operation, Chairman Giovanni Gorno Tempini said on Tuesday.

FINMECCANICA

Poland said on Tuesday it would buy Raytheon's Patriot missiles from the United States and chose Europe's Airbus utility helicopters for further tests, albeit reducing the size of this potential order.

* TELECOM ITALIA

The telecoms group has created a specific division for its 'Fast Rollout Fiber-to-the-home' project with a budget of 500 million euros.

* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The cooperative bank said on Wednesday it had repurchased senior debt for 358.45 mln euros in a bond repurchase offer launched for up to 365 million euros.

ENEL GREEN POWER

CEO Francesco Venturini attends 2015 report presentation on transformation of electricity industry and renewable energy (0730 GMT).

PININFARINA

Chairman Paolo Pininfarina attends news conference to launch 'Terrazza Martini by Pininfarina' (0930 GMT).

TOD'S

Annual general meeting (0700 GMT) and board meeting.

PT-PANTALONI TORINO

Fashion house PT-Pantaloni Torino holds news conference to present listing project with Chairman and CEO Pierangelo Fassino and CEO Edoardo Fassino (0815 GMT).

BANZAI

Board meeting on preliminary Q1 results, followed by conference call.

KINEXIA

Presents 2015-2017 business plan (0900 GMT).

OVS

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call.

The following companies hold annual general meetings: TXT E-SOLUTIONS, EXPRIVIA, FIRST CAPITAL , DIASORIN, LEONE FILM GROUP, SERVIZI ITALIA

