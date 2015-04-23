The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases March wage inflation data (0800 GMT) and March extra EU foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

TREASURY

Italy's Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on April 28.

COMPANIES

ENI

Standard & Poor's said on Wednesday it had cut Italian oil major's long-term rating by one notch to 'A-', citing expectations of lower cash-flow generation.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Credit rating agency Moody's said on Wednesday it had cut the Italian lender's deposit and senior debt ratings to B3 from B1.

ENEL

A dispute between Slovakia's government and Enel over the Italian company's sale of its 66 percent stake in a Slovak utility is making it less likely Czech electricity group CEZ will bid by a May deadline, a CEZ board member said on Wednesday.

The board of the utility agreed upon the possibility for Enersis and Chilectra units to study a reorganization to separate power generation and distribution activities in Chile from those in the other Latin America countries, the group said in a statement on Wednesday.

* TELECOM ITALIA

The Italian phone company can have a majority stake in broadband firm Metroweb providing it accepts proper governance conditions and other phone operators as shareholders, key Metroweb shareholder CDP said on Wednesday.

However, the head of the Fondo Strategico Italiano, CDP's investment arm, said in an e-mail to Telecom CEO Marco Patuano on Tuesday that FSI and CDP could not accept the conditions set by Telecom for a deal, several newspapers said on Thursday.

UNICREDIT

Italy's biggest bank by assets and Santander have agreed to merge their asset management businesses in a deal where the Spanish bank will have no direct involvement in the new group's U.S. operations, three sources close to the matter said.

* ITALIAN BANKS

Treasury officials will meet EU Commission representatives in Brussels on Thursday to discuss a project to set up a vehicle pooling banks' bad loans, according to Milano Finanza on Thursday.

The Italian government and the association representing banking foundations formally signed on Wednesday an agreement that means foundations will not be able to invest more than a third of their assets into a single lender. The reform will have an impact for foundations holding stakes in Intesa Sanpaolo , UniCredit, Monte dei Paschi, Carige and Bper .

* PININFARINA

The 13 creditor banks of the car designer back a takeover proposal by Indian vehicle maker Mahindra & Mahindra, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

EI TOWERS, RAI WAY

The board of EI Tower has rubber-stamped a decision to drop an unsolicited bid worth up 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) to take over the state-controlled rival.

ITALCEMENTI

U.S. unit of Italcementi Essroc has signed an agreement with Holcim to purchase a slag cement grinding facility in Camden, New Jersey. As part of the transaction, Essroc will also obtain Holcim cement terminal in Everett, Massachusetts, the Italian cement maker said.

GRUPPO EDITORIALE L'ESPRESSO

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT) and board meeting on Q1 results.

BANCA CARIGE ; BANCA GENERALI ; EXPRIVIA ; FINECOBANK ; MONCLER ; VALSOIA ;

Annual and extraordinary shareholder meeting.

ACEA ; ANSALDO STS ; ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE ; ASCOPIAVE ; ASTALDI ; BE ; BREMBO ; BRUNELLO CUCINELLI ; CEMBRE ; EMAK ; EXPRIVIA ; IL SOLE 24 ORE ; PANARIAGROUP ; RATTI ; RCS MEDIAGROUP ; REPLY ; SEAT PAGINE GIALLE ; SOFT STRATEGY ; VIANINI INDUSTRIA

Annual General Meeting.

