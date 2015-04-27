The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

DEBT

The Treasury will sell inflation linked bonds for 1.0-1.5 billion euros and zero-coupon certificates for 1.0-2.0 billion euros on Monday.

The Treasury said on Friday it would sell 6.25-8.25 billion euros in bonds on Wednesday, including a new five-year BTP bond due May 1, 2020 carrying a 0.70 percent coupon. It will also sell further tranches of 10-year BTPs and CCTeu certificates.

IPOs

Italy's postal service Poste Italiane is working to introduce a share ownership limit of between 3-5 percent ahead of its planned listing on the Milan bourse, Il Sole 24 ore said on Sunday.

COMPANIES

UBI, MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italy's fifth-biggest bank does not rule out a tie-up with troubled Monte dei Paschi di Siena but will not be pushed into an unwanted deal, its chief executive said on Saturday.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

At least five investment banks are vying to win a mandate from Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) PMII.MI and find it a partner as Italian cooperative lenders gear up for a wave of mergers following a landmark reform of the sector.

* INTERPUMP

Fulvio Montipo, CEO of the Italian high-pressure piston pumps maker, told La Stampa on Monday the group was on track to meet a target of 1 billion euros in revenues in 2017. The goal for the current year is 850 million euros, he said. Interpump is always on the lookout for possible acquisitions, he added.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT)

* The bank has granted new loans for 8 billion euros in the first quarter, CorrierEconomia reported.

TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA

Saving shareholders' meeting (1300 GMT).

The following companies hold meetings on Q1 results:

SAIPEM, SAFILO GROUP, BASIC NET, C.I.R., COFIDE, INTEK GROUP, AEDES

The following companies hold annual general meetings: BANZAI , BASIC NET, CERVED, GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE, C.I.R., POLIGRAFICI PRINTING , STEFANEL, EEMS

Trade ex-dividend: EXPRIVIA of 0.028 euro per share, FINECOBANK of 0,20 euro per share, PRIMA INDUSTRIE of 0.20 euro per share, SERVIZI ITALIA of 0.16 euro per share, TECH-VALUE of 0.02 euro per share.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................