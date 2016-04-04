The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

Italy's prime minister on Sunday claimed full ownership of a measure to free up long delayed oil deliveries from a southern field that has prompted a minister to resign in a scandal over allegations of influence peddling.

ECONOMY

Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of around 20.9 billion euros in March, widening from a deficit of 19.5 billion euros in the same month last year, the Treasury said on Friday.

ISTAT releases deficit/GDP ratio for Q4 2015 (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Italy starts the four-day offer of a new BTP Italia inflation-linked bond maturing in April 2024. The first three days of the offer are reserved to retail investors. The bond pays a minimum real coupon of 0.40 percent plus inflation.

COMPANIES

MEDIASET, VIVENDI

The two companies are close to agree a share swap of around 3.5 percent of capital that will hand Vivendi control of Mediaset's pay TV unit, papers said on Saturday. Lawyers are working on the contracts and a deal could be reached in a week or 10 days. The swap will be finessed via Vivendi and Mediaset treasury shares, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Mediaset will use Mediaset Premium, which has been valued at 800 million euros, to bridge the gap in value between the two stakes.

A draft accord could be signed at a meeting on Wednesday, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Italy new car registrations rose 17.4 percent in March while Fiat Chrysler's share of the Italian car market stood at 29.42 percent.

Fiat Chrysler plans new discounts on struggling cars, CNBC said on Friday citing Dow Jones.

TELECOM ITALIA

Italy telecoms watchdog said on Friday it rejected Telecom Italia plan to impose new tariff on basic fixed line telephone accounts. The watchdog said that a Telecom proposal to increase the cost of national calls by 300 percent was not justified.. Telecom Italia said it had acted in full respect of the rules, competition and clients.

ENI

Authorities in Monaco raided the offices of energy services company Unaoil and the homes of its directors after Britain sought help investigating alleged corruption in the global oil industry.

CEO Claudio Descalzi presents the 2016-2019 strategic plan to investors (1200 GMT).

FINCANTIERI

The ship builder said on Saturday it would build five cruise ships for the Carnival Corporation in a contract worth more than 3 billion euros.

UBI BANCA

Italian cooperative lender UBI Banca has no merger plans on the table, the chief executive said on Saturday at a landmark shareholder meeting that saw institutional investors take command.

BANCA CARIGE

The bank is expected to appoint Guido Bastianini as the new CEO at a meeting on Monday, after shareholders named a new board last week by giving the most votes to the list presented by top investor Vittorio Malacalza.

News agency Ansa on Sunday quoted financial sources as saying an offer by U.S. fund Apollo to buy Carige's bad loans and take a majority stake in the bank is not hostile and could aim to combine Carige with the four banks that were rescued from bankruptcy in November and are now being sold. (*) Top shareholder Malacalza wants to sell the bank's bad loans through an auction procedure, la Repubblica reported on Monday. (*) The bank's shareholders are studying an alternative plan for Carige that could include a tie-up with another lender, Il Corriere della Sera reported on Monday. (*) SNAM

Italian gas company Snam could spin off and list its gas distribution unit Italgas by the end of this year, la Repubblica reported on Monday, adding plans to merge Italgas with infrastructural fund F2i were suspended. (*) SARAS

The group is looking for an industrial partner, la Repubblica reported on Monday.

BANCA MEDIOLANUM

The bank said on Saturday the shareholder pact that controls the group has resumed its efficacy following a recent court decision.

BANCO POPOLARE

The Italian cooperative lender said on Friday that it could carry out a planned 1 billion euro cash call in the first half of this year if market conditions allow it.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Nicola Rossi is set to become the bank's next chairman of its supervisory board to help steer the lender to its merger with Banco Popolare, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.

BANCA GENERALI

Banca Generali said on Friday its March total net inflows stood at 416 million euros.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI

Banca Popolare di Vicenza said on Friday three of its board members had resigned with immediate effect, as the Italian bank prepares for a 1.76-billion euro cash call and a stock market listing this month.

