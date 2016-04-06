The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

GENERAL

Naples, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi attends meeting on redevelopment of Bagnoli.

ECONOMY

Milan, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan and former German Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Martin Fisher attend opening session of "Il Salone del Risparmio", annual conference on financial markets and asset management industry.

Milan, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan attends presentation of a redevelopment project of the area 'Porto di Mare' (1330 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury offer of new BTP Italia due April 2024 to retail investors ends, if not closed earlier.

COMPANIES

BANKS

Italy is considering setting up a state-backed fund that would help troubled lenders by buying up bad loans and plug capital shortfalls, three sources close to the matter said, as the government looks for ways to shore up its ailing banks.

(*) Sole 24 Ore said there may be two funds, one for capital increases and one to buy bad loans. The paper mentions Citi and Goldman as possible advisers on the scheme and says that pre-marketing for Popolare di Vicenza's capital increase will start on Thursday, with a price range to be set aorund mid-April.

(*) MEDIASET, VIVENDI

A crucial meeting between legal advisers of the two companies is expected on Wednesday, Il Sole 24 Ore said, adding that board meetings to seal a deal that would include a 3.5 percent stake swap and the sale of Mediaset Premium could be called on Thursday or Friday.

ENI

CEO Claudio Descalzi speaks before Senate and Chamber of Deputies Industry committees (1200 GMT).

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The carmaker will invest $500 million in Argentina where a new model is expected by the second half of next year.

ITALCEMENTI

Germany's Heidelberg Cement announced a plan on Tuesday to integrate Italcementi which it said would affect around 400 of the company's 2,500 jobs in Italy by 2020.

A2A (*) Italy's biggest regional utility has earmarked 2.2 billion euros ($2.5 billion) for investments to 2020 as it presses ahead with plans to close down unprofitable power plants and focus on waste and grid businesses.

Conference call on full-year results and plan at 1000 GMT.

GAMBERO ROSSO - GIGLIO GROUP

Chairmen Paolo Cuccia and Alessandro Giglio hold news conference to present agreement of co-production for programmes for Chinese state TV (1200 GMT).

