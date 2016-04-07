The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases March data on European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

Rome, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi presents government's broadband plan, Enel CEO Francesco Starace attends (1000 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury offer of new BTP Italia due April 2024 to institutional investors (morning). Amount to be capped if demand exceeds targeted size.

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on April 12.

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT, BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI

Holds board meeting.

Italian bank UniCredit looks set to go ahead with its deal to underwrite almost all of a 1.76 billion euro ($2 billion) share issue by smaller rival Popolare di Vicenza, two sources said, amid market concerns about a possible delay. (*) U.S. investor Fortress could subscribe part of the capital increase of Banca Popolare di Vicenza and buy a portion of the lender's non-performing loans, Il Messaggero reported. (*) Italian lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza IPO-BPVS.MI said it had started on Thursday the pre-marketing phase for its capital strengthening measures.

(*) ITALIAN BANKS

A state-backed fund to help troubled lenders by plugging capital shortfalls could have a war chest of 2.5 billion euros, while a second vehicle to buy non-performing loans could have financial resources of between 3 and 5 billion euros, Il Messaggero said.

TELECOM ITALIA, ENEL

Fiber network group Metroweb is still holding parallel talks on a potential deal to develop Italy's broadband network with utility Enel and phone group Telecom Italia, three sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

(*) MEDIASET

The lawyers of the Italian broadcaster and French Vivendi will likely draft an agreement on sharing contents on Friday, la Repubblica reported.

ENI

The oil major said on Wednesday it had completed the placement of 400 million euros of equity-linked bonds. It earlier said it aimed at selling around 500 million euros of the bonds.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Wednesday it is laying off about 1,300 workers indefinitely and ending one of the two shifts at its Sterling Heights, Michigan plant that makes the slow-selling midsize Chrysler 200 sedan.

UBI BANCA

The European Central Bank has authorised the bank to buy 1.8 million own shares at 7.288 euros per share from shareholders who exercised their withdrawal right in connection with the lender's transformation into a joint stock company.

VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI

Shareholder associations 'Per Veneto Banca' and 'Azionisti per Veneto Banca', which together represent 12 percent fo the bank's capital, on Wednesday decided to submit a joint slate of candidates for the renewal of the board. Of the 15 nominees, three will represent the associations and the rest will be independent.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Intesa Sanpaolo Management Board Deputy Chairman Giovanni Costa attends conference on "European Banking Union and the Relationship with Bank and Business" at Altavilla Vicentina (1300 GMT).

The bank will take part in the upcoming placement of a Russian Eurobond, Russian news agency TASS cited the bank's chairman Antonio Fallico as saying on Wednesday.

AGUSTAWESTLAND INDIA

Judgment appeal process expected in Milan.

