BRIEF-Subex Ltd Dec-qtr consol profit rises
* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 37 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 805.5 million rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2k2zvsB Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
ECONOMY
Rome, expected cabinet meeting to discuss the government's new economic and budget forecasts.
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on April 13.
Italy's Treasury said it would sell 6 billion euros in BOT bills maturing April 13, 2017 at auction on April 12.
COMPANIES
BANKS
An Italian plan to set up a state-backed fund that would help troubled lenders by buying up bad loans and plug capital shortfalls should be ready by Monday, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday. (*) TELECOM ITALIA
Telecom Italia has the resources to increase cash flow and investments without turning to the market for a capital increase, the CEO of top shareholder Vivendi said in a newspaper interview on Friday.
MEDIASET
The board of Italian broadcaster Mediaset will examine a deal with French media group Vivendi at a meeting on Friday, two sources familiar with the matter said, without giving details.
Asked about a possible deal between Vivendi and Mediaset, the French group's CEO declined to comment in a newspaper interview. "Our aim is to build a 'latin' media group with key telecom partners," he said.
UNICREDIT, POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI
Market will react well to Banca Popolare di Vicenza's 1.76 billion euro ($2 billion) share issue, sole guarantor UniCredit said on Thursday, despite a sell-off in Italian banking stocks.
PRADA
Releases FY results (1100 GMT).
FINMECCANICA
An Italian appeals court sentenced former Finmeccanica chief executive Giuseppe Orsi to four and a half years in prison on Thursday for corruption and falsifying invoices, overturning a previous lower court ruling.
ITALCEMENTI
Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).
* Says it signs agreements with Avid Technology on strategic cooperation
