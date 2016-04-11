The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

GENERAL

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi meets Alibaba founder Jack Ma at Vinitaly wine fair in Verona (1400 GMT).

Renzi's party has slipped in voters' estimation in recent weeks since a minister quit in connection with an influence-peddling probe, a poll indicated on Sunday.

EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK

The ECB still has weapons to fight too-low inflation in the euro zone and will use them if necessary, Governing Council member François Villeroy de Galhau said in an interview published on Saturday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases February industrial output (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases February data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

OECD releases February composite leading indicator (1000 GMT).

DEBT

Italy's Treasury said it would sell between 6.75-8.25 billion euros over four bonds at an auction on April 13.

COMPANIES

MEDIASET

French media group Vivendi agreed on Friday to buy the pay-TV operation of Italian broadcaster Mediaset, completing a major step in billionaire businessman Vincent Bollore's plan to build a southern European content and video-on-demand powerhouse.

Who wins when three billionaires lock horns? A 720 million euro deal in Italy's pay-TV sector stars three big moguls: Vivendi's Vincent Bollore, Sky's Rupert Murdoch and Mediaset's Silvio Berlusconi. Italy's former prime minister may have come off best.

BANKS

Italy's largest banks will meet the Treasury and central bank on Monday to thrash out a plan to set up a state-backed fund to buy bad loans and plug capital shortfalls at its ailing banks, five sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

Italian banks can deal over the next two to three years with a pile of bad loans that grew during a deep recession, the country's economy minister said, adding that the situation of their balance sheets was "difficult but manageable".

An existing asset manager could be used to set up the fund Italy wants to create to help banks raise capital, several newspapers said on Saturday and Sunday. The fund's initial size could be of 2-3 billion euros and eventually rise to 4-5 billion euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

La Stampa and Corriere della Sera said the fund could be worth up to 7 billion euros, and Il Messaggero put the figure at 6 billion euros.

Neither Spain's Santander nor France's BNP Paribas have any plans to invest in Italian banks, their chief executives said on Friday.

Officials from the Treasury, Justice Ministry and Bank of Italy are likely to meet on April 12 to set out the terms of a decree aimed at cutting the length of time it takes creditors to recuperate outstanding loans in cases of bankruptcy, Il Messaggero reported on Saturday.

The decree would also aim to compensate people who lost their savings when the government bailed out four small banks last year, and tax arrangements for transferring assets from the four failed banks to a new "good bank", Il Messaggero said.

Il Sole said such a decree would probably be approved on April 18.

UNICREDIT

Unicredit has found no evidence of any connection with Panama or the law firm Mossack Fonseca, Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni was quoted as saying on Sunday, after 11.5 million leaked documents from the firm showed details of hundreds of thousands of companies set up in offshore tax havens.

"We've searched through our documents back to 2009 and have not found any connection to Panama or the firm Mossack Fonseca," Ghizzoni was quoted as saying by Austrian newspaper Der Standard.

UNICREDIT, BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI

UniCredit is aware of a proposal by U.S.-based Fortress Investment Group to buy into a 1.8 billion euro share issue the Italian bank is guaranteeing at smaller rival Popolare di Vicenza, but has no say over it.

ANSA reported on Saturday that Fortress's offer was no longer on the table, citing sources close to the matter, without saying what had happened to the bid.

UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO, UBI BANCA

UniCredit could contribute around 500 million euros to the fund Italy is trying to set up to help banks' recapitalistions, Il Sole 24 Ore and Il Messaggero said on Saturday. Intesa Sanpaolo could put 700-800 million euros in it and UBI Banca 300 million euros.

ENEL

Enel could invest up to 4 billion euros in plans to build a national high-speed fibre-optic broadband network, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday. (*) Several candidates have come forward as possible equity partners in Enel Open Fibre (EOF), the utility's vehicle to roll out broadband, EOF's head Tommaso Pompei said in an interview published by Affari&Finanza on Monday.

RCS MEDIAGROUP, CAIRO COMMUNICATION, MEDIOBANCA

Italian media group Cairo Communication said on Friday it had launched a share-swap offer on the entire share capital of publisher RCS MediaGroup in a bid to create a large multimedia and publishing house.

Some RCS shareholders including Mediobanca, Unipol, Tod's owner Diego della Valle and Pirelli are not keen on taking up the offer, several papers reported on Sunday. The company could be headed for a capital hike, Il Sole 24 Ore said. La Repubblica said the offer price could be raised.

VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI

The board of the Italian bank on Friday gave management a mandate to consider pursuing out-of-court settlements of legal disputes relating to shares and bonds sold by the lender.

(*) CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI, VENETO BANCA, BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA

Cattolica Assicurazioni will not take part in Veneto Banca's cash call, its CEO Giovan Battista Mazzucchelli told Corriere della Sera in an interview. The lender will consider the upcoming capital increase at Banca Popolare di Vicenza, "let's see how the operation is designed".

UNIPOLSAI

Unipol is working on raising its stake in Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna to up to 5 percent, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday. Unipol declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SPOLETO

Trades ex-dividend of 0.0122 euro per ordinary share.

DIGITAL MAGICS

Extraordinary shareholders' meeting (1000 GMT).

PRADA

Conference call on FY results (1500 GMT).

SINTESI

Board meeting on 2015 H1, 2015 Q3 and 2015 FY results (1530 GMT).

