DEBT

Treasury sells 6.0 billion euros 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

BANKS Italian financial institutions have agreed to set up a 5 billion euro fund to shore up weaker banks, two of the fund's backers said on Monday, in a state-orchestrated plan to avoid a crisis in the euro zone's fourth-biggest banking sector.

Italy will introduce measures in coming days to enable lenders to speed up the recovery of collateral, a statement said on Monday, after a group of financial institutions announced the formation of a fund to help shore up ailing banks. (*) According to some papers, the fund could have a financial warchest of 4 to 6 billion euros. UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo should contribute aorund 1 billion euros each, with state lender CDP putting in between 300 and 400 million euros. Banking foundations should contribute another 500 million euros, according to Il Messaggero, and insurers around 1 billion euros. According Il Sole 24 Ore, there could be the possibility of the fund buying some bad loans at their current book value.

The fund should have a shelf life of 5 years, with the possibility of extending it for three years, several papers said. Il Messaggero says it could tackle NPLs for 50-70 billion euros and that there have been informal contacts between the Bank of Italy and the European Central Bank, which has given a preliminary greenlight to the scheme. La Stampa cites a preparatory document saying that in case of emergency the fund can take control of the "target bank".

UNICREDIT

In reply to a question if the bank's CEO Federico Ghizzoni needed to worry about his position, shareholder Leonardo Del Vecchio said on Monday he was not in favour of too many changes in management since there was no guarantee on the quality of the successor.

Mediobanca, Kepler Cheuvreux and JP Morgan, in studies prepared for Popolare di Vicenza's IPO, consider the bank's industrial plan targets too optimistic, Messaggero said.

UNIPOL, BPER, BANCO POPOLARE The insurer is interested in taking a stake of between 2 and 5 percent in cooperative lender BPER and is also looking at the possibility of buying into the rights issue of Banco Popolare, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

POSTE ITALIANE

The group is among potential buyers for a portion of the life insurance policies worth 4.5 billion euros and being sold by Allianz.

PRADA

Italian fashion house Prada will offset new shop openings with selective closures this year and the next in an effort to shield profit margins from weaker demand.

FERROVIE DELLO STATO (IPO-FERRO.MI)

Rome, at Senate motions on partial privatisation of state railways Ferrovie dello Stato (1430 GMT).

FINECOBANK

Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0800 GMT).

TELECOM ITALIA

Expected to hold board meeting.

