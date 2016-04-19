The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Cabinet expected to meet on measures to speed up loan recoveries and funds to reimburse bondholders who lost money in the November rescue of four small banks.

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan (0630 GMT), state auditor (0900 GMT), ISTAT (0930 GMT) due to speak before Budget committees on "Economic and Financial Document" (DEF).

Conference on "Bank System Reform" with State Council President Alessandro Pajno, Bank of Italy Director General Salvatore Rossi, market regulator Consob President Giuseppe Vegas (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Italy's treasury said on Monday it would soon offer its first ever BTP bond with a maturity of 20 years, to increase debt issuance at the long end of the yield curve.

COMPANIES

ATLAS BANK FUND, BANCO POPOLARE, UBI

UBI Banca said it would pay up to 200 million euros into the Italian bank fund Atlas.

Banco Popolare said it would invest 50 million euros in new bank bailout fund Atlas, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

Italian banking foundation CRT, a shareholder of UniCredit, will invest 50 million euros in new bank bailout fund Atlas, a foundation source said on Monday.

POPOLARE DI VICENZA

The mi-tier lender set the indicative price of new shares on sale in a risky 1.76 billion euros ($2 billion) cash call at a fraction of their current value, in a move that all but wipes out the savings of thousands of small investors in the Italian bank.

In a statement, the bank set an unusually wide price range of 0.10-3 euros per share, saying that investor interest during the pre-marketing phase was too weak to determine a more specific valuation range. The minimum level of 0.10 euros is non-binding, it said.

YOOX NET-A-PORTER

Alabbar Enterprises, controlled by Dubai's businessman Mohammed Alabbar, will take a 4 percent stake in Yoox Net-A-Porter (YNAP) after buying into a 100-million euro ($113 million) reserved capital increase at the online fashion retailer.

UNIPOLSAI

Unipol, which controls Italy's number two insurer UnipolSai, said on Monday that Standard & Poor's had withdrawn its rating at the company's request after a dispute over methodology.

ENI

The oil major has set an initial conversion price for its equity-linked bond due 2022 at 17.6222 euros.

ANSALDO STS

The company's Nomination and Remuneration Committee said on Monday the nine-member size of Ansaldo STS's board is right to ensure efficient management of the group.

GEOX

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

