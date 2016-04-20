The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Tuesday defeated two parliamentary no-confidence motions tabled by opposition parties that accuse his government of conflicts of interest and bowing to industrial and banking lobbies.

ECONOMY

An Italian decree to speed up recovery of bad loans and compensate people who lost their savings in a bank rescue will not be discussed at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, two sources said on Tuesday.

Chamber of Deputies Budget Committee meets on Economic and Financial Document (DEF) (1215 GMT).

Chamber of Deputies holds question time with Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan (1300 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTPei and CTZ bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on April 26.

COMPANIES

ENI

The oil and gas group said on Tuesday CEO Claudio Descalzi had met with Algeria's premier and energy minister as well as state-run oil company Sonatrach's Director General Amine Mazouzi to outline further opportunities to re-launch activities in existing concessions in the country. Descalzi also expressed his hopes for future collaboration on renewable energies.

Eni said it had told unions on Tuesday it would relocate 354 workers from its Centro Olio Val D'Agri plant in the southern Basilicata region which is being seized by prosecutors looking into illegal waste trafficking. Eni said it would also start proceedings to use a state-funded temporary layoff scheme.

POSTE VITA, ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI, UNIPOL

Poste Vita will contribute 240 million euros to Italy's bank fund, Assicurazioni Generali 150 million euros and Unipol 100 million euros, sources said on Tuesday.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI

It is a possibility, albeit a remote one, that following its capital increase the bank may not reach a free float of 25 percent to be able to list, CEO Francesco Iorio told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview.

According to Il Messaggero, the newly created bank fund Atlanta could take a stake close to 93 percent in the lender after the capital increase.

Several papers said market watchdog Consob was expected to give its green light to the IPO prospectus on Wednesday. (*) A commitment by a newly created Italian bank fund to buy unsold shares in Popolare di Vicenza's cash call is subject to a number of conditions, including the fund not having to launch a mandatory bid on the bank if it ends up with a big stake, the lender said.

OVS

Top shareholder Gruppo Coin on Tuesday started the private placement of a 10 percent stake in the Italian clothing retailer. (*) The MF said the placement would be done at a price of between 5.68-5.96 euros a share for a total amount of between 125-131 million euros.

A2A, ACSM AGAM

Acsm-Agam shareholder City of Como will approve on Thursday the sale of an 8 percent stake in the local utility to bigger rival A2A, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday. (*) A2A is aiming to gain control of Acsm-Agam and raise its existing 23.9 percent stake in the utility to 40 percent, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The move includes the acquisition of the stake held by the City of Como and another 9 percent holding in the hands of the City of Monza, the paper added.

ATLANTIA

The company was pre-qualified in the race for Nice airport and the airport of Lione-Saint-Exupery, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

BANKS

Banking association ABI holds Executive Committee meeting, Bank of Italy Director General Fabio Panetta attends(0800 GMT)

PIERREL

Board meeting on FY results.

MONCLER

Annual general and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0900 GMT)

TOD'S

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT)

SMRE

Automation and green mobility company debuts on AIM segment

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................