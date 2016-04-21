UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .
THURSDAY APRIL 21
ECONOMY
Trani, trial over Fitch Ratings' sovereign downgrade of Italy.
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on April 27. (*) Capping banks' holdings of government bonds would have more costs than benefits, a paper published by the Bank of Italy said, according to some Italian newspapers.
COMPANIES (*) BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI
The Atlante bank fund is ready to underwrite the capital increase of Banca Popolare di Vicenza even if the lender is not able to list its shares, private fund manager Quaestio Capital Management said on Thursday.
MEDIASET
Mediaset and Sky Italia, a unit of Sky Plc SKYB.L, have been fined 55.4 million euros by Italy's antitrust authority for breaching competition laws during the 2014 sale of soccer TV rights, the authority said on Wednesday. (*) The tie-up with Vivendi is not a way for the Berlusconi family to exit the tv business, Marina Berlusconi, chairman of Fininvest told Corriere della Sera.
ENI
Eni said it plans to start drilling activities in Mexico's Area 1, where it holds 100 percent, next December.
(*) INTESA SANPAOLO
The bank is weighing the possibility to sell its Setefi unit, which manages credit cards and electronic payments, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
(*) BPER
Cerberus, Fortress, Anacap and Algebris are among potential buyers for a portfolio of non-performing loans worth 900 million euros put on sale by Banca Popolare dell'Emila Romagna (BPER), Il Sole 24 Ore reported.
(*) BANCA CARIGE
The bank's top executives will meet the European Central Bank's officials on April 27, Il Sole 24 Ore said, adding Banca Carige's executives will ask the ECB to postpone an end-May deadline to present a new business plan.
MAIRE TECNIMONT
Italian engineering group Maire Tecnimont is upbeat on prospects in Iran after signing a memorandum of understanding this year worth around 2 billion euros, with more in the pipeline, its chief executive said.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Fitch Ratings affirmed Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-'.
BANCA GENERALI
The asset manager's board has extended the powers of its managing director Gian Maria Mossa, appointing him head of the group.
Annual general meeting (0730 GMT)
CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONE
The insurer will pay up to 40 million euros into Italy bank fund.
TECHNOGYM IPO-TECH.MI
The company said on Wednesday market regulator Consob had approved the prospectus for its IPO.
RCS MEDIAGROUP
Board meeting on preliminary Q1 results.
ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE
Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).
ATLANTIA
Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).
BREMBO
Annual general meeting (0830 GMT).
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI
Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).
EI TOWERS
Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
Annual general meeting (0700 GMT).
SIAS-SOCIETÀ INIZIATIVE AUTOSTRADALI E SERVIZI
Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).
CEMENTIR
Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0930 GMT).
GRUPPO EDITORIALE L'ESPRESSO
Board meeting on Q1 results and annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0900 GMT).
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources