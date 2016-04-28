The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

GENERAL

Rome, U.S. Vice President Joe Biden meets Pope Francis and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

Rome, state broadcaster RAI Director General Antonio Campo Dall'Orto speaks before RAI Supervision Committee (1200 GMT).

Milan, Hogan Lovells holds round-table discussion on 'Brexit' and the Italian financial system (1100 GMT).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases March wage inflation data (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy holds annual ordinary meeting in Rome (0730 GMT).

Rome, bilateral meeting with Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan and EU Commission Vice-President for the Euro and Social Dialogue Valdis Dombrovskis, followed by news conference (1030 GMT).

Rome, EU Commission Vice-President for the Euro and Social Dialogue Valdis Dombrovskis speaks before Senate (1200 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 2.5-3.0 billion euros new CCTeu bonds due July 15, 2023; 1.750-2.250 billion euros 0.45 percent BTP bonds due June 1, 2021; 2.0-2.5 billion euros 1.60 percent BTP bonds due June 1, 2026. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES (*)ITALY BANKS

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager told La Repubblica on Thursday she saw no reason so far to raise state-aid concerns about newly created Italian bank fund Atlante.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI

The bank has extended the offer period for its initial public offering by one day to April 29, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

SNAM

The Italian gas transport group is weighing a move for German gas grid business Thyssengas as well as pipeline company Gass Connect Austria as part of plans to expand in Europe, outgoing CEO Carlo Malacarne said on Wednesday.

Snam's board appointed Marco Alvera as its new CEO.

SAIPEM

The oil services group stuck to its guidance for the year on Wednesday as first-quarter operating profits beat forecasts thanks to growth in its construction business.

The company said it does not expect memorandums of understanding signed with Iran to yield contracts in 2016 or early 2017, and is mulling the idea of stock consolidation or a reverse stock split, but the idea is not mature yet.

TELECOM ITALIA

The phone group said on Wednesday Vivendi's CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine had been appointed its vice chairman. (*) Newly appointed CEO Flavio Cattaneo is preparing a cost-cutting plan to be presented with the group's first-quarter results, La Repubblica said on Thursday.

Telecom Italia is close to sealing a deal to buy Metroweb and sell a 25 percent stake in Sparkle to state holding Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, the paper said.

Cattaneo meets trade unions on Thursday (1500 GMT).

INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy's biggest retail bank is in final talks to sell its payments unit Setefi to banking services firm Istituto Centrale delle Banche Popolari (ICBPI) in a deal worth more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), a source familiar with the matter said.

(*) MEDIASET

Fininvest is likely to buy a 1.5 percent stake in Mediaset this year as envisaged by a deal with Vivendi for the sale of Mediaset Premium, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Thursday.

A consortium of four Chinese investors led by adviser Sal Galatioto wants to buy a majority stake in AC Milan and is waiting for Silvio Berlusconi to give his green light to a possible deal, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The offer would value the club at 600 million euros, it said.

According to Il Messaggero, the consortium includes Dalian Wanda Group Co, which owns shares in Spanish soccer team Atletico Madrid and in sports marketing firm Infront. The group of investors has valued AC Milan at 650 million but Berlusconi is not willing to sell more than 49 per cent, it said.

(*) UBI

The bank has signed a deal to sell the whole of Luxembourg-based UBI Banca International to EFG International A.G., it said on Thursday, without giving financial details.

SOGEFI

The car parts maker said on Wednesday its net profit fell to 2.9 million euros in the first quarter.

MIRABELLO CARRARA (IPO-MIRAB.MI)

Unit of Caleffi, ends IPO roadshow for retail investors (started on April 4).

TECHNOGYM IPO-TECH.MI

IPO ends (started on April 21).

MONDO TV

Mondo TV said on Wednesday it signed a licence agreement with Life Media International.

TENARIS

Conference call on Q1 results (1400 GMT).

ACEA

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

ACSM-AGAM

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

AZIMUT

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

CREDITO EMILIANO

Annual general meeting (1500 GMT).

RAI WAY

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT).

SALINI IMPREGILO

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

UNIPOL

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT).

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0700 GMT).

FINMECCANICA

Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0830 GMT).

Hera

Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0800 GMT).

BANCA MEDIOLANUM

Board meeting on Q1 results (0800 GMT), followed by conference call (1400 GMT).

ENI

Board meeting on Q1 results (press release on April 29).

