The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
ECONOMY
Markit releases March service Pmi data (0745 GMT).
ISTAT releases monthly bulletin on the state of the economy
in March (0800 GMT).
Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan speaks before Chamber of
Deputies Budget, Transport, Industry committees and Senate V,
IX, X committees on list of candidates to renew appointments in
public companies (1800 GMT).
COMPANIES
ITALY BANKS
Struggling Italian regional lenders Banca Popolare di
Vicenza and Veneto Banca confirmed on Tuesday the European
Central Bank has estimated they have a combined capital
shortfall of 6.4 billion euros ($6.8 billion) after stress tests
by the regulator last year.
In almost identical statements, the two banks said that the
ECB had indicated they both qualified for a so-called
precautionary recapitalisation by the state.
(*) CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI
Popolare di Vicenza said on Wednesday it has sold 6.02
percent of Cattolica Assicurazioni through an accelerated book
building at 7.25 euros per share, for a total of 76.125 million
euros. The lender now holds 9.05 percent of the insurer.
(*) INTESA SANPAOLO
The lender has sent out a teaser for a project to create a
securitisation special purpose vehicle in which a portfolio of
problematic loans worth 1.35 billion euros guaranteed by real
estate assets would included, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
(*) UNICREDIT
It is likely that the Libyan Central Bank did not subscribe
UniCredit's capital increase and their stake in the lender may
have shrunk to 0.7 percent, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing S&P
Market Intelligence data.
(*) TELECOM ITALIA
Deputy chairman Arnaud de Puyfontaine hinted at his possible
appointment as chairman of the group in a meeting on Monday with
Italian minority shareholder group Assogestioni, il Messaggero
reported, citing sources.
After rejecting Telecom Italia's appeal against a tender
launched by state-owned Infratel for ultrafast broadband rollout
in so-called non-economically viable areas, the Lazio
administrative court also rejected Fastweb's appeal, Il Sole 24
Ore reported.
Italian antitrust authority said on Tuesday it was launching
a probe into "aggressive telemarketing" practices by Telecom
Italian and Vodafone.
(*) POSTE ITALIANE
The Kuwait Investment Authority has a 2.06 percent stake in
Poste, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing S&P Market Intelligence data.
ATLANTIA
A consortium led by a unit of Allianz is looking
to buy a third of the 15 percent stake the Italian
infrastructure group is selling in its Italian motorway
business, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.
AZIMUT
The group said on Tuesday it sees a Q1 net profit of 57-67
million euros, revenues of 198-215 million euros.
PARMALAT
France's Lactalis has not secured the 90 percent stake in
Parmalat It needed to press ahead with plans to delist the
Italian food company, a filing showed on Tuesday.
ENI
Eni said on Tuesday it had reinstated board member Karina
Litvack as member of the major's Controls and Risk Committee.
The reinstatement follows a decision by Milan prosecutors to
dismiss a case against her for allegations she had defamed the
oil major, concluding there was no case to answer.
(*) Morgan Stanley cut Eni to "underweight" saying recent
outperformance driven by disposals are coming to an end and the
focus has gone back to underlying free cash flow.
FINCANTIERI
CEO Giuseppe Bono speaks before Chamber of Deputies Industry
Committee on 2016-2020 business plan implementation (1300 GMT).
BANCA CARIGE
The lender is due to provide answers to the European Central
Bank by today, indicating measures to remedy flaws in its
lending practices.
IL SOLE 24 ORE
The group said on Tuesday it plans to cut personnel costs by
30 percent by the end of Q2 2019.
Board meeting on FY results.
BFF IPO-BFARM.MI
The banking group said on Wednesday it prices IPO at 4.70
euros per share, giving the group a market capitalisation of 800
million euros.
BANCA MEDIOLANUM
Ordinary shareholders' meeting (0800 GMT).
EXOR
Board meeting on FY results.
UBI BANCA
Roadshow to celebrate 10 year anniversary (1530 GMT) in
Bergamo.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................