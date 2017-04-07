The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Rome, Cabinet meeting (0900 GMT).

Rome, forum on "Starting from Girls. Women Forum on Inequality and Sustainable Growth" starts, ends on April 8; expected attendees include European Union's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini (1200 GMT).

Cernobbio, The European House Ambrosetti holds two-day forum on "Scenarios for Economy and Finance".

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases February retail sales data (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases March data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

The vice president of the European Central Bank reiterated on Thursday that the bank's accommodative monetary policy had a wide consensus within the board and that it will stay as it is until the economic situation changes.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on April 12.

Italy's Treasury said on Thursday it would offer 6.0 billion euros in 12-month BOT bills at an auction on April 11.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

Assogestioni, a group of asset management companies and international investors with a combined declared shareholding of around 1.86 percent, has filed its slate of candidates for the phone company's board renewal.

Italian market regulator has summoned Assogestioni, whose funds invest in Telecom Italia, after reports that it met with the phone group's top shareholder ahead of a shareholder meeting in May, two sources close to the matter said.

ENI, ENEL, POSTE ITALIANE

The Treasury will transfer its stakes in Eni, Enel and Poste Italiane to state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti to raise 30-60 billion euros, MF said, adding that to avoid losing control of the groups savings shares would be issued. The transfer could be completed by October-November, it said. The operation, dubbed Capricorn, should be outlined in the government's upcoming yearly economic plan, it said.

PRYSMIAN

The Italian cable maker said on Friday it had won a contract worth about 350 million euros to develop a France-UK power interconnector.

BANCO BPM

The lender said it had extended the offer to buy back subordinated bonds for nominal amount of around 640 million euros to April 14.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA, VENETO BANCA

The plans being discussed with Brussels to save the two banks will lead to thousands of job losses which will not be made just through voluntary cuts and early retirements, Corriere della Sera said. The paper also said Popolare di Vicenza is seeking damages of 2 billion euros from former managers.

FINCANTIERI

The French government said on Thursday it had reached a preliminary deal clearing the way for Italy's Fincantieri to acquire a 48 percent stake in shipbuilder STX France, as Italian buyers aim to take control of the firm.

(*) SALINI IMPREGILO

The constructor aims to double its business in the U.S. in the next three years, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

(*) PIAGGIO

The company said a Turin court on Thursday upheld the full validity of the three-dimensional Vespa scooter brand and recognised its industrial design.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

CEO Philippe Donnet attends news conference to present "Restoration Project of 'Giardini Reali di Venezia Piazza San Marco'" in Venice (1030 GMT).

INTESA SANPAOLO

Chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro attends conference on "International Scenario in the Automotive Sector" in Turin (1010 GMT).

BANCA FARMAFACTORING

Debuts on main segment.

UBI BANCA

Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meetings (1230 GMT).

FIAT CHRYSLER

Baillie Gifford & Co reported a 4.47 percent passive stake in Fiat Chrysler as of March 31, a SEC filing showed.

SALINI IMPREGILO

Salini Impregilo and SA Healy (Lane) won a contract in Indiana, United States, worth $188 million.

IPO, INDEL B

Italian refrigeration systems group Indel B aims to start trading on the Milan bourse in May, with a 25 percent free-float before the exercise of the greenshoe, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

