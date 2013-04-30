The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ITALY POLITICS

Italy's new Prime Minister Enrico Letta won his first vote of confidence in parliament on Monday after promising to press for a change to the European Union's focus on austerity and pursue economic growth and jobs.

* Italy's new government wants to renegotiate the pact of stability with the European Union, the industry minister said in an interview on Tuesday.

Standard & Poor's said on Monday the formation of Italy's three-party coalition government had no immediate implications for its rating of the country's sovereign debt.

Five months ago, Silvio Berlusconi was in steep decline and his party was in shambles. His centre-left enemies looked triumphant and sat on a 15-point opinion poll lead. Today that situation has turned 180 degrees. The centre-left is devastated by divisions and the 76-year-old media tycoon has an opinion poll lead ranging from five to eight points.

Italy's upper house votes on confidence to Gianni Letta's government.

ITALY ECONOMY

Statistics agency ISTAT releases March unemployment data at 0800 GMT and April flash CPI and HICP at 0900 GMT.

FIAT

Carmaker Fiat's first-quarter profit slumped more than expected as its U.S. unit Chrysler's sales suffered from the phase-out of the Jeep Liberty pending a new model launch.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

There was no evidence that Nomura made wrongful or disproportionate gains from its contentious "Alexandria" derivative deal with Italian bank Monte dei Paschi, an Italian judge said in rejecting an assets seizure order against the Japanese bank.

* IMPREGILO

Builder Salini said on Tuesday it held 92.08 percent of Impregilo after its bid on the construction company and would now rebuild a market float to keep the stock listed.

* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The bank said on Tuesday plans to transform the lender into a joint stock company include the issue of special shares to a newly founded Fondazione BPM allowing it to appount three members to the supervisory board. They also include the introduction of a cap on shareholdings of 10 percent.

LUXOTTICA

Italy's Luxottica expects sales of its fashion sunglasses to grow faster in the second quarter after demand from emerging markets helped revenues in the first three months meet forecasts despite a recession in southern Europe.

TELECOM ITALIA

Brazilian phone companies relied on cost cutting and data-hungry cellphone plans to maintain profitability in the first quarter as quickening inflation and a saturated mobile market slowed sales growth to a trickle, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS ON TUESDAY

Assicurazioni Generali

Atlantia

Hera

RCS MediaGroup

Saipem

Campari Group

Enel

Impregilo

Sorin

Unipol Group

Fiat Industrial

Gemina annual general meeting and extraordinary shareholder's meeting on merger with Atlantia

