The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Milan court holds hearing on Silvio Berlusconi's possible jail, house arrest or community service sentence.

ECONOMY

ISTAT release February industrial output data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 7.5 billion euros 12-month BOT bills, maturing on April 14, 2015. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

PIRELLI, PRELIOS, UNICREDIT, INTESA SP, POP MILANO, MONTE PASCHI

The tyre maker said on Wednesday it would increase its stake in Italian real estate company to around 30 percent as a large full-year loss at the property company triggered the automatic conversion of a bond underwritten by Pirelli.

The tyre maker has underwritten the largest part of the bond, with Italian lenders UniCredit, Intesa Sanpaolo, Banca Popolare di Milano and Banca Monte dei Paschi among other bondholders, the real estate company said in a separate statement. * FINMECCANICA

An Asian investor could buy a stake in power engineering company Ansaldo Energia, currently owned by Italian stake-backed fund Fondo Strategico Italiano (FSI) and Finmeccanica, Il Sole 24 Ore reported, mentioning China State Grid, Shanghai Electrics and Mitsubishi.

A decision is expected in the next 1 or 2 months, the head of state holding Cassa Depositi and Prestiti said on Wednesday.

* ANSALDO STS, FINMECCANICA

French company Thales is interested in Finmeccanica's transportation units, Corriere reported. * UNICREDIT

The bank plans to sell with its credit management unit UCCMB all problematic loans with a value of up to 1 million euros, Il Messaggero said in an unsourced report.

* CREDITO VALTELLINESE

The mid-tier bank would welcome institutional investors that decide to take part in a planned rights issue, Chairman Giovanni De Censis told Il Sole 24 Ore. The bank intends to keep its status of cooperative lender, De Censis was quoted as saying.

* AS ROMA

U.S. based investment firm Starwood Capital Group has signed an agreement to take an indirect stake in the club, it said in a statement.

TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA, L'ESPRESSO

The broadcaster and the publisher said on Wednesday they had signed a deal to merge their digital broadcasting activities, creating a company with solid cash flow and annual revenues of 100 million euros.

EXOR, FIAT, JUVENTUS

The Italian holding group, which controls car maker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), said on Wednesday it would be willing to provide additional capital necessary to boost the prospects of the companies in which it invests.

AMPLIFON

The Italian hearing aid group said on Wednesday it had acquired 60 percent of Israeli Medtechnica Orthophone in a transaction worth around 12 million euros.

PRELIOS

The real estate company said on Wednesday it posted a 2013 loss of 333 million euros, more than one third of its capital. At the same time it announced it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with U.S. fund Fortress aimed at an integration in of real estate asset management and non performing loan businesses.

RISANAMENTO

The Italian real estate group said on Wednesday it had signed a preliminary deal to sell all its nine French properties for 1.225 billion euros.

ENEL

The Slovak government has agreed to raise the budget for the completion of two new units at the Mochovce nuclear power plant by 400 million euros to 3.8 billion euros, the company building the plant said. The government is a minority shareholder in the plant's owner, Slovenske Elektrarne, a unit of Italy' energy company, but its approval is necessary for major decisions.

BANCO DI SARDEGNA

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA

Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (1300 GMT).

IPO

Price guidance for a public sale of shares in Italy's Anima Holding has been narrowed to 4-4.25 euros per share, one day before the offering is due to close, a message to investors showed on Wednesday.

Board meetings on FY results: AMBIENTHESIS (1230 GMT), CICCOLELLA, SAFE BAG.

