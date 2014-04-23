The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Carlo Cottarelli, a special commissioner on public spending, speaks before Chamber of Deputies Defence Committee (1215 GMT).

Italy will declassify secret documents about terrorist bombings between the 1960s and 1980s during a period known as the "Years of lead", the government announced on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

Asset management association Assogestioni releases March fund flows data.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on April 29.

COMPANIES

* UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO

U.S. private equity firm KKR and turnaround expert Alvarez & Marsal would invest less than 500 million euros in a new company due to house some of the two banks' problematic loans, MF said in an unsourced report on Wednesday. KKR would contribute nine-tenth of the sum, the report said.

KKR and A&M would invest between 300 million and 700 million euros in the project, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

Intesa and UniCredit would transfer to the new company up to 15 restructured loans in total, various papers reported.

ENI

Nigeria has awarded most of its long-term oil contracts worth an estimated $40 billion a year to local companies, according to a confidential list seen by Reuters, meaning global traders need to partner with them to access crude from Africa's top producer. Eni is a producer in Nigeria.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The bank said on Tuesday it had acknowledged the resignation of the supervisory board member Jean-Jacques Tamburini representing Credit Mutuel. The latter recently sold its stake in the bank.

* UNIPOLSAI, MEDIOBANCA

The insurer is considering a bond worth 500 million euros, potentially a hybrid one, to repay part of the debt owed to Mediobanca, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Wednesday.

* GENERALI

The insurer could end up with a stake in Telecom Argentina following an ongoing case at a Luxemburg court launched by the new Generali management against previous managers and its relationship with the Argentine family Werthein, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Wednesday.

* PRELIOS

The company needs additional resources of 60 million euros, La Repubblica said on Wednesday.

* TERNA

Aldo Chiarini is in the running to become the CEO of the power network company, Il Messaggero said on Wednesday. Current Terna CEO Flavio Cattaneo is seen as a candidate to head railways group Ferrovie Dello Stato, the paper added.

* SALINI IMPREGILO

A group of banks is working to prepare a share sale aimed at increasing the builder's floating capital by 10 percent, MF said in an unsourced report. A private placement worth at least 5 percent of the company's capital would follow at a later stage, it added.

* FINMECCANICA

The chief executive of French group Safran said his company was continuing to work on a possible purchase of Italy's Avio Spazio.

* EDISON

Egypt will pay about $1 billion of the money it owes to foreign oil companies within the next two months, the state's MENA news agency said, quoting Oil Minister Sherif Ismail. Financial disclosures by firms including BP, BG Group , Edison SpA and TransGlobe Energy show Egypt owed them more than $5.2 billion at the end of 2012.

BANCO DI DESIO E DELLA BRIANZA

News conference by CEO Tommaso Cartone and Director General Luciano Colombini (1330 GMT) at headquarters of Banca Popolare di Spoleto in Perugia.

AS ROMA

AS Roma's American owners see a return to the Champions League next season as only the first step in creating a club that can compete regularly with the best in Europe.

ALITALIA

Alitalia Chief Executive Officer Gabriele Del Torchio outlined the state of negotiations with Etihad Airways to the struggling airline's board on Tuesday, a statement said.

The negotiations between Alitalia and Etihad appear to have stalled over conditions presented by the Gulf airline, various papers said on Wednesday.

Annual general meetings: BANCA GENERALI (0730 GMT), BRUNELLO CUCINELLI (0800 GMT), CEMBRE (0730 GMT), DATALOGIC (0900 GMT), DIASORIN (1300 GMT), EXPRIVIA (0900 GMT), GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE (0630 GMT), HERA, PANARIAGROUP (0730 GMT), POLIGRAFICA SAN FAUSTINO (0830 GMT), TERNIENERGIA (0700 GMT), VALSOIA (1000 GMT), VIANINI LAVORI (1000 GMT).

