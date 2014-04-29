The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi denied on Monday that he was anti-German, after he caused outrage at the weekend by suggesting Germany did not acknowledge the existence of Nazi concentration camps.

Italy's Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan meets Bank of England Governor Mark Carney in London.

ECONOMY

ISTAT, February retail sales data (0800 GMT); April business confidence (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 1.75-2.5 billion euros third tranche CCTEU bonds maturing on Nov. 15, 2019; 2.75-3.5 billion euros seventh tranche 5-year BTP bonds maturing on May 1, 2019; 2.5-3.0 billion euros fifth tranche 10-year BTPs bonds maturing on Sept. 1, 2024. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

SARAS

The refiner's managing director Dario Scaffardi said on the sidelines of a shareholder meeting on Monday that Europe was "shooting itself in the foot" with sanctions on Russians. He said the sanctions on Rosneft head Igor Sechin was not a particular problem for Saras and would have no impact on relations between the two groups. Rosneft has 21 percent of Saras.

* ENI

The Italian oil and gas group said on Tuesday its net profit in the first quarter fell 14.3 percent on the year due to a weaker oil price and stronger dollar.

The energy company will hold a conference call at 1430 GMT.

The sanctions against Russia could impact commercial relations between Gazprom and Eni, Eni CEO Paolo Scaroni said, according to Il Sole 24 Ore.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The lender holds its annual general meeting in Siena.

SAT

The majority of the board of Pisa's airport operator considers the price of the takeover bid announced by Corporacion America Italia "not adequate", SAT said in a statement on Monday. The bid, which ends on June 3, envisages a price of 13.15 euros per share for a total amount of 94 million euros.

MEDIASET

The broadcaster holds its annual general meeting (0800 GMT) * Il Corriere della Sera repeats rumours of possible talks between Mediaset and Al Jazeera to create a European pay TV platform.

* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The bank's management board is set to discuss on Wednesday afternoon the price of a planned rights issue, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Details of the share sale will be disclosed the following day, ahead of a May 5 start. Some expect BPM to have to price the new shares at a bigger discount after its shareholders rejected a planned governance reform, the paper said.

ALITALIA

The airline starts meetings with trade unions on redundancies (0700 GMT).

The troubled airline is losing half a million euros a day, La Repubblica said.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The group is studying the option of making Alfa Romeo a standalone company, Automotive News reported on Tuesday, as part of FCA's latest plan to revive the struggling brand.

* TERNA

The board of Italy's state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), which holds a large stake in the power network group, is expected to file after market closes on Tuesday a list of candidates to succeed Flavio Cattaneo as CEO of Terna, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The paper said Gianni Armani and Matteo Del Fante are in the running for the CEO post, while Catia Bastioli could become the chairwoman.

* GENERALI

BTG Pactual is the most likely candidate to pick up the insurer's private banking asset BSI, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing rumours.

* TERNIENERGIA

The company said it had signed a strategic agreement with Khalid Al Hamed Group for the development of renewable energy and environmental business in the Middle East and the Gulf countries.

UNIPOLSAI

The insurer holds its annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0800 GMT).

LUXOTTICA

The eyewear company holds board meeting on Q1 results followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

SAFILO GROUP

The company's board meets on Q1 results followed by conference call (1800 GMT).

Milan, Bourse After Hours trading closed.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................