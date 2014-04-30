The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Cabinet expected to meet on public administration reform.

ECONOMY

Italy does not need to renegotiate the pace of debt reduction stipulated under the European Union fiscal compact, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Tuesday.

ISTAT, March unemployment data (0800 GMT); April flash CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT); March producer prices data (1000 GMT).

COMPANIES

* TERNA

Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti has proposed Matteo Del Fante as the new chief executive of the state-controlled power network company, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

ENI

The Italian oil major is not counting on any production from Kazakhstan's huge Kashagan oilfield this year or possibly next due to faulty welding at the $50 billion project, its CEO designate said.

SAIPEM

The company has won a 400 million euro contract to help build the second line of Russia's strategic South Stream offshore gas pipeline, designed to end its reliance on Ukraine as a transit state, it said on Tuesday.

LUXOTTICA

The world's largest eyewear maker by revenue said it expected underlying sales and profits to rise this year after it posted a year-on-year drop in first-quarter sales due to currency volatility.

SAFILO

The eyewear company said on Tuesday net profit rose 23 percent to 16.5 million euros in the first quarter as it presses ahead with plans to develop its proprietary and licensed brands.

BANKS

European banks must show they can survive simultaneous routs in bonds, property and stocks, in the toughest test so far by regulators aiming to restore confidence in an industry that had to be rescued by taxpayers in the financial crisis.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Rights to subscribe to its 500 million euros capital increase will be traded from May 5 to May 16, the cooperative lender said on Tuesday as market regulator Consob approved the prospectus for the capital-strengthening move.

BPM holds a board meeting on Wednesday to price the rights issue.

MONTE DEI PASCHI

The bank will carry out its planned reverse stock split as of May 5, it said on Tuesday.

BANCA POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA

Standard & Poor's has affirmed the bank's long-term and short-term ratings at "BB-" and "B" respectively and revised the outlook to "negative" from "stable", the lender said in a statement on Tuesday.

BANCO POPOLARE

Moody's said on Tuesday it had upgraded the ratings of the group's Banca Italease unit to "Ba3" with positive outlook.

* ASTALDI

The builder is likely to win a 1.7 billion euro contract to build 140 km of the motorway linking Moscow to Saint Petersburg, Chairman Paolo Astaldi told Il Sole 24 Ore on Wednesday.

* CARIGE

CEO Piero Montani reiterated in an interview with La Stampa the bank aims to sell its insurance assets by year-end.

* ALITALIA

The new letter Etihad has sent the troubled Italian carrier reiterates a number of conditions the Abu Dhabi-based airline has set for a possible rescue of Alitalia, Il Sole 24 Ore said citing "authoritative sources".

Etihad wants banks to convert 400 million euros worth of Alitalia's debt into equity, a guarantee against any pending litigations, including with tax authorities, stemming from Alitalia's past, and 2,000 job cuts, the paper said.

Corriere della Sera reported that Etihad wants 400 million euros worth of debt partly written-off and partly converted.

According to Il Messaggero, Etihad wants Alitalia to cut 3,000 of its staff. The Abu Dhabi-carrier also asks that half of Alitalia's old debt be cancelled and the other half converted into shares. Also Alitalia's new debt of around 196 million euros should be converted into equity, the paper adds. As an alternative, the Gulf airline has requested additional financing of at least 300 million euros.

