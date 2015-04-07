The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

* ECONOMY

Italy holds a cabinet meeting on the government's Economic and Financial Planning document which sets out budget plans for the next three years.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts, to be auctioned on April 10.

COMPANIES

PRYSMIAN

The world's biggest cable maker is confident of bagging orders this year to keep its high-margin subsea business order backlog at 2.2-2.3 billion euros ($2.5 billion), the head of the unit told Reuters on Friday.

UNICREDIT

An Italian prosecutor has asked for the current and former chief executives of UniCredit to stand trial over the bank's alleged role in the 2004 bankruptcy of sofa company Divania, a person close to the matter said on Friday.

A2A

Fondo Strategico Italiano, controlled by state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, could buy into a 170-180 million euro share sale at the regional utility, diluting the combined stake of the cities of Milan and Brescia to 40-42 percent and giving A2A funds for possible M&A, Corriere della Sera reported on Friday without quoting sources.

ENI

The energy group has put a 15 percent stake in its gas field in Mozambique up for sale, Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi told Corriere della Sera in an interview published on Sunday. Descalzi also reiterated that the company was not looking for any acquisitions, "although anything can happen".

ENI is no longer in a list of companies in which the Italian government is looking to sell stakes this year, Il Sole 24 Ore said citing a government document which listed only postal service operator Poste Italiane, air traffic control operator Enav and semiconductor maker STMicroelectronics.

SAIPEM

Stefano Cao was designated chief executive of the Italian oil contractor on Thursday by the company's main shareholder Eni, which put forward its slate of candidates for the new board to be appointed in April.

Descalzi reiterated in his interview with Corriere that there would be no break-up of Saipem and if Eni sold down its 43 percent stake it would still remain a shareholder, at least in the first stage of the process.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE, BANCO POPOLARE

Three groups vying to buy Italy's Istituto Centrale delle Banche Popolari (ICBPI) have been admitted to the next round of bids, two sources close to the matter said on Friday, as the sale progresses of the 2 billion euro ($2.2 billion) banking service provider.

DANIELI, FINMECCANICA

The Udine-based manufacturer of equipment for the steel industry is in the race for parts of the Fata unit which Finmeccanica has put up for sale, Corriere della sera said on Sunday in an unsourced report. Other interested parties include an Arab sovereign fund and MedEnergy, the paper added.

ENEL

Czech generator EPH has dropped out of the race to buy a stake in Slovak power generator Slovenske Elektrarne that the Italian utility has put up for sale, MF reported on Tuesday citing financial sources.

The remaining three bidders, Finland's Fortum, Czech generator CEZ and a Hungarian consortium, will submit binding offers in coming days to allow advisers BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank to select the best offer by May 9.

UNIPOL, BANCA POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA

Investment banks are studying a possible combination of the banking business of Unipol with the mid-sized cooperative lender in a deal that would see the insurer become a shareholder in Popolare Emilia, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report.

EI TOWERS, RAI WAY

EI Towers is working on a new takeover bid for rival Rai Way that would target gaining control of a 49 percent stake, La Stampa reported on Friday without quoting sources.

BANCA ETRURIA

The Bank of Italy officials currently running the Tuscan cooperative bank want to return it to profit and have it take part in an expected round of mergers among Italy's "popolari" banks, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Friday without quoting sources.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

The CFO of the media group and adviser Lazard asked creditor banks at a meeting this week to extend by 2 years the maturity of its 500 million euro debt and cut interest payments, Il Messaggero reported on Friday without quoting sources. Banks Intesa Sanpaolo, UBI, UniCredit, BNP Paribas, Banca Popolare di Milano and Mediobanca have received the proposal coldly.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

A U.S. jury in Georgia awarded on Thursday $150 million to a family that sued Chrysler Group LLC for the 2012 death of their 4-year-old in a crash involving a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a rear fuel tank.

INTESA SANPAOLO, UBI BANCA, MONTE PASCHI, UNICREDIT, BPM, BANCO POPOLARE

Sorgenia, the energy group taken over by creditor banks, expects its net debt to fall to around 1 billion euros by year-end from 1.7 billion in 2014, CEO Gianfilippo Mancini told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview on Saturday. The company expects to play an "important role" in the consolidation of the energy sector in Italy, he added.

MAIRE TECNIMONT

The engineering group said on Tuesday it had won a 350 million euro contract in Azerbaijan.

GTECH

Delisted after merger with IGT.

* BANKS

The European Commission is considering an investigation into whether Greece, Portugal, Spain and Italy are illegally underwriting banks which have accumulated assets considered low-quality in the rest of the euro zone, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

IPOs

SEA, the company which manages Milan's Malpensa and Linate airports, is ready for a bourse listing, Chairman Piero Modiano told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview on Saturday. He said the final decision on a possible listing was with the company's shareholders.

M&A

Edizione Holding, the investment vehicle of the Benetton family, is looking for a partner for its clothing shop chain, Benetton Group, and its textile manufacturing group Olimpias, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday in an unsourced report. The paper mentions Japan's Uniqlo as a good candidate for Benetton, but added the company was also looking at operators in China and India.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................