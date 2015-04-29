The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

The Italian government has put its bitterly contested electoral reform to a confidence vote in parliament, forcing rebels in Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's Democratic Party (PD) to back him or face new elections.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases April business and consumer confidence data (0800 GMT).

TREASURY

Treasury sells 1.75-2.25 billion euros third tranche CCTEU bonds due June 15, 2022; 3.0-4.0 billion euros new 5-year BTP bonds due May 1, 2020, at 0.70 percent coupon; 1.5-2.0 billion euros fifth tranche 10-year BTP bonds due June 1, 2025, at 1.50 percent coupon. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Poste Italiane which plans to list on the Milan bourse later this year, will pay a 250 million euro ($274.4 million) dividend on its 2014 results to the Italian treasury, the company said on Tuesday.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA, MEDIASET * Vivendi's chief Vincent Bollore is aiming to strengthen the company's stake in Telecom Italia and only at a later stage strike an alliance with Mediaset, according to Corriere della Sera daily. In an unsourced report, Corriere said Bollore could look to increase the stake in Telecom to 30 percent.

MEDIASET, SKY PLC * Rupert Murdoch, whose Twenty-First Century Fox owns 39 percent of pay-TV group Sky, met Silvio Berlusconi on Tuesday in his villa outside Milan to discuss a possible combination between Sky Italia and Mediaset Premium, Milano Finanza reported on Wednesday.

AC MILAN

A sale of Italian Serie A soccer club AC Milan is far from being a done deal, the vice president of the club said on Tuesday. * Thai entrepreneur Bee Taechaubol will offer 500 million euros for a 51 percent stake in AC Milan, Il Sole 24 Ore said, adding that the proposal will be examined by Berlusconi later on Wednesday. The paper said that investors from Abu Dhabi and China would help fund the bid, while rival Chinese bidder Richard Lee is considering withdrawing from the race.

ENEL

Top management meets Slovakia's representatives.

Enel may have to rejig its plans to sell 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) of assets after Slovakia spooked investors by cranking up its war of words with the Italian utility over the sale of the country's biggest power company.

ENI

* Released results before the market open on Wednesday, reporting an adjusted net profit in the first quarter of 650 million euros. A conference call will follow (afternoon).

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1430 GMT).

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration expects to be ready to take action within two weeks to reduce the safety risks associated with gas tank fires in older Fiat Chrysler's Jeep sport utility vehicles and exploding Takata Corp airbags, the agency's top official said on Tuesday.

The carmaker opened its new Jeep production facility in northeastern Brazil, with a capacity to produce 250,000 vehicles per year, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

BANCA CARIGE

Moody's ratings agency on Tuesday confirmed the lender's "Caa1" long-term deposit and issuer ratings with a positive outlook, and the bank's "caa3" standalone baseline credit assessment.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Moody's said it would extend the review for downgrade of the "Baa3" ratings assigned to the mortgage covered bonds issued by the lender. * The Monte dei Paschi foundation ended 2014 with a loss of around 30 million euros and wrote down its stake in the bank to 86 million euros from 196 million euros, newpsapers reported.

GENERALI

Societe Generale raised its target price on the insurer to 18 euros from 16 euros, lifts it to "hold" from "sell".

PARMALAT

The company said it had signed a loan agreement for a 500 million euro medium/long-term facility with a pool of banks.

MEDIOLANUM

Board meeting on Q1 results (0830 GMT), followed by conference call (1330 GMT).

AEROPORTO DI FIRENZE

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT) and board meeting on Q1 results.

AMPLIFON

Board meeting on Q1 results.

CARRARO

Board meeting on Q1 results (1330 GMT).

M&C

Board meeting on Q1 results.

MEDIACONTECH

Board meeting on FY results.

SORIN

Board meeting on Q1 results.

TE WIND

Board meeting on FY results.

VALORE ITALIA

Board meeting on FY results.

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETINGS

MEDIASET (0800 GMT)

SNAM (1200 GMT)

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................