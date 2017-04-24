The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

DEBT

Ratings agency Fitch downgraded Italy's sovereign debt on Friday, citing the country's sluggish economic growth, fiscal slippage, weak government, banking problems and political risk ahead of elections due in 2018. Fitch cut Italy's sovereign credit rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB+', with a stable outlook.

Details of Italy's extra deficit cuts for 2017, worth about 3.4 billion euros, may be released on Monday.

Treasury sells 1.5-2.0 billion euros CTZ bonds due Dec. 28, 2018; 0.750-1.250 billion euros two BTPei bonds due May 15, 2022 and Sept. 15, 2032. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

(*) GOVERNMENT

Industry minister Carlo Calenda is preparing a new decree combining golden share rules and other measures to protect Italian companies from hostile takeovers from foreign groups, reported Affari&Finanza, without giving details.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

(*) ATLANTIA

The Italian toll-road operator could spend some 11 billion euros in cash for the tie-up with Spain's Abertis, which could be financed with a bridge loan, il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday. The investment vehicle of the Benetton family, Edizione, which currently controls Atlantia, could hold a 25 percent stake in the new company, the report added.

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER

Negotiations to sell its components business Magneti Marelli to Samsung have restarted, reported Affari&Finanza without giving details. The report also quoted Samsung's vice-president Jae Yong Lee as saying that the two companies maintain a "friendly relationship".

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italy's bank bail-out fund, Atlante, is again talking to the struggling Tuscan bank about helping it bundle and sell off its non-performing loans, Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper said on Saturday. Atlante is considering investing 500 million euros to help Monte dei Paschi, Sole said.

(*) MEDIOBANCA

The lender's CheBanca unit aims at doubling its wealth management clients to 12,000 by 2019, the head of the business Lorenzo Bassani said in an interview with Affari&Finanza.

(*) PRYSMIAN

The world's largest cable maker is looking at Asia, the Middle East and North America for a new acquisition, possibly with a local partner, reported Affari&Fiananza. Once completed the deal to buy a medium-sized company, the current Chief Executive Valerio Battista could be ready to step down from his position and may become executive chairman, the report added.

(*) SAFILO

The group said on Monday it renewed with Authentic Brands Group the eyewear license agreement for Juicy Couture for five years.

ALITALIA, INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT

Workers at Italy's loss-making airline Alitalia will wrap up voting on a preliminary agreement that foresees job and pay cuts necessary to keep the airline in business. If workers approve the plan, the flagship airline, which is 49 percent owned by Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways, will move forward on a 2-billion-euro financing package.

Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni warned on Saturday that without the plan's approval "Alitalia will not be able to survive", appearing to rule out government intervention to save the airline.

(*) MAIRE TECNIMONT

The group said on Monday it issued a 40.0 million euros in bonds, for institutional investors only, to support its new investment, and has further reduced the cost of the existing bank debt to 1.95 percent.

D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING

Starts capital increase; ends on May 18.

TRADE EX-DIVIDEND:

AUTOSTRADE MERIDIONALI of 0,60 euro per share; BANCA MEDIOLANUM of 0.24 euro per share as final dividend (interim of 0.16 euro per share as interim dividend on Nov. 21, 2016); CNH INDUSTRIAL of 0.11 euro per share; DE LONGHI of 0.80 euro per share; ENI of 0.40 euro per share as final dividend (0.40 euro as interim dividend on Sept. 19, 2016); FERRARI NV of 0.635 euro per ordinary share; FINECOBANK of 0.28 euro per share; PIAGGIO 0.055 euro per share; PRYSMIAN of 0,43 euro per share; RECORDATI of 0.35 euro per share as final dividend (interim of 0.35 euro per share as interim dividend on Nov. 21, 2016), SERVIZI ITALIA of 0.15 euro per share.

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................