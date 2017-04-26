The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
ECONOMY
Rome, Senate and Chamber of Deputies vote on resolutions to
the Economic Financial Document (DEF).
Rome, Bank of Italy Deputy Director General Luigi Federico
Signorini speaks before the Chamber of Deputies Foreign Affairs
Committee (1315 GMT).
Even before the final outcome of France's presidential
race, investors are shifting focus to potentially bigger risks
emanating from the euro zone's third biggest economy, Italy.
DEBT
Treasury sells 6.0 billion euros 6-month BOT bills.
Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.
COMPANIES
(*) ENI
Private equity funds have expressed interest to buy Eni's
retail business for gas and power, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on
Wednesday. It is premature to talk about the transaction, the
oil and gas major told the newspaper.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
(*) The insurer will weigh possible acquisitions if the
opportunity arises, its chairman told Il Corriere della Sera on
Wednesday. Generali would be happy if a foreign fund were to
become one of its core shareholders, the chairman added.
Presentation of "Il Tempo del Leone" with Chairman Gabriele
Galateri di Genola, CEO Philippe Donnet in Trieste (1630 GMT).
(*) ATLANTIA
The infrastructure group will likely decide on Thursday to
enter in exclusive talks with Allianz over the sale of
a minority stake in Atlantia's motorway unit, Il Messaggero
reported on Wednesday. Allianz has offered 2.3 billion euros for
the stake, the newspaper said.
Atlantia would decide whether to launch a takeover on
Spanish rival Abertis over the next seven days, the
newspaper also said.
ALITALIA
Alitalia is preparing for special administration proceedings
after workers rejected its latest rescue plan.
The airline said it would "start preparing the procedures
provided by law" and a person close to the company said the
board would seek shareholder approval to request the appointment
of a special administrator.
A shareholder meeting to decide on the next steps will be
held on May 2, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.
(*) A recent decree allows the State to make 300 million euros
in public guarantees available to the carrier, Transport
Minister Graziano Delrio told La Stampa in an interview.
Delrio added that the government wants to avoid the grounding of
Alitalia's flights and that it will grant funds for "the social
costs of restructuring" but that financing for lay-off schemes
will not be as in the past. The government has no preclusion
towards a possible sale to Germany's Lufthansa, but
the decision is the shareholders', said Delrio
(*) Alitalia will be led by three commissioners in the next
months, including its executive chairman Luigi Gubitosi,
reported La Repubblica.'
(*) The State will have to provide around one billion euros in
funding in order to grant liquidity to Alitalia for the next
months, Labour minister Giuliano Poletti said in an interview
with La Repubblica on Wednesday. This will comprise of both a
loan for the carrier and funds for temporary lay-off schemes
that the State has to provide by law, added Poletti.
(*) FINCANTIERI
The Italian shipbuilder could finalise the acquisition of
STX France by the end of this week, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on
Wednesday.
BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA
CEO Fabrizio Viola attends book presentation in Milan (1630
GMT).
FCA
Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call
(1400 GMT).
SAFILO GROUP
Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meetings (0800 GMT).
ACEA
Board meeting on Q1 results.
RAI
State broadcaster RAI expected to hold board meeting.
STMICROELECTRONICS
Board meeting on Q1 results (press release on April 27).
