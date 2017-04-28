The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases April flash CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT) and March producer prices data (1000 GMT).

Reuters releases April asset allocation poll (1100 GMT).

COMPANIES

ATLANTIA, ABERTIS

The group has agreed to sell 10 percent of its domestic motorway unit to a series of investors including Allianz for 1.48 billion euros, with a capital gain of 736 million euros, as it presses ahead with plans to bid for Spanish rival Abertis.

Atlantia will sell a further 5-10 percent of its Italian motorway unit at a later date to different investors, la Repubblica said. The report added that while Abertis' main shareholder Caixa favoured a tie-up with Atlantia, the Spanish group's management preferred bringing on board an infrastructure fund. Atlantia's cash and paper offer for Abertis will be presented in the middle of next week, it said.

INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT, MEDIOBANCA , CREDEM

Fitch downgraded the long-term ratings of UniCredit, Intesa Sanpaolo, Credito Emiliano, and Mediobanca to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' following its cut of Italy's sovereign rating.

Hedge fund Third Point has taken a position in Italian bank Unicredit.

UNIPOLSAI, UNIPOL, BPER BANCA

Unipol group could increase its stake of around 5 percent in Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna, Il Sole 24 Ore reported, citing Unipol CEO Carlo Cimbri on the sidelines of the insurer's shareholder meeting.

TERNA

The power grid operator said its new board appointed by shareholders on Thursday had appointed Luigi Ferraris as CEO.

IPO PIRELLI

Tire company Pirelli, controlled by ChemChina, is speeding up plans to re-list some of its shares and will be on the market in the last quarter of this year rather than next year, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Global coordinators will be Banca Imi, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley, it said. (*) BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA, VENETO BANCA

The restructuring and merger plan of the two banks includes total lay-offs of 2,200 workers and an additional 1,480 job cuts from the units that will be sold, Corriere della Sera reports on Friday.

The two banks hold their annual general meetings on Friday (0800 GMT).

(*) SAFILO

The group said on Friday it signed an exclusive distribution agreement for the Iranian market with local commercial operator Maxivision.

ALITALIA

The Italian carrier moved closer to collapse on Thursday when major shareholder Intesa Sanpaolo said it had no plans to save the airline, foreign rivals denied being interested in a possible bid and the government ruled out a rescue for its problem child.

LUXOTTICA

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT) and board meeting on Q1 results followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

BANCA CARIGE

Board meeting.

ITALGAS

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT)

SAIPEM

Annual shareholders meeting of the oil services group

PARMALAT

Annual general meeting (1230 GMT).

RAI WAY

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

CAMPARI GROUP

Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meetings (0730 GMT).

UNIPOL

Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meetings (0830 GMT).

ANSALDO STS

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

INWIT

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................