The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

COMPANIES

ITALIAN BANKS

Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Wednesday the country's banks are not in systemic crisis and pose no threat to other banking systems.

Italy completed on Wednesday regulation needed for banks to use a government guarantee they can tap to ease sales of bad loans, a Treasury spokesman said. (*) The government is working to persuade the pension fund members of ADEPP to subscribe to bank rescue fund Atlante 2, MF said.

UNICREDIT

Italy's largest bank reported a surprise drop in its capital in the second quarter of 2016, adding to concerns about the solidity of the wider banking industry in the euro zone's third largest economy.

The bank has approved on Wednesday the appointment of Serenella de Candia as head of internal audit and named Francesco Giordano as manager in charge of preparing the financial statements.

(*) UNIPOLSAI

The company reported a first-half consolidated net profit 280 million euros versus and its board resolved to invest up to 100 million euros in Atlante II bank rescue fund.

RCS MEDIAGROUP, CAIRO COMMUNICATION

Italy's RCS MediaGroup CEO and chairman resigned on Wednesday, allowing new top shareholder Urbano Cairo to take the helm of the Milan-based publisher and start shaping it after winning a heated battle for control.

LEONARDO FINMECCANICA

European defence manufacturer MBDA will submit its proposal for a $4.5 billion German missile defence system by late September, two months later than planned, but still hopes Germany can approve the project early next year, it said on Wednesday.

MBDA is jointly owned by Airbus Group, Britain's BAE Systems Plc and Italy's Leonardo Finmeccanica.

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The potential tie-up between FCA's parts maker Magneti Marelli and Samsung would likely involve the formation of a joint venture and the Korean group taking a stake in the unit, La Repubblica said.

General Motors and FCA on Wednesday reported softer Canadian sales in July, while rival Ford Motor said it sold more cars in the month, on an annual basis.

(*) BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Advisors to Monte dei Paschi are looking to press ahead simultaneously with plans to clean up the bank's balance sheet, increase its capital and launch a new business plan, MF said. Pre-marketing will start after the summer and the cash call should start in second half of November and close at the start of December, it said.

MEDIOBANCA

Board meeting on FY results.

ENEL

Italy's CDP said on Wednesday it had approved a merger of Enel Open Fiber with Metroweb.

ASTALDI

Astaldi said on Wednesday first-half revenue came in at 1.4 billion euros, up 0.6 pct year on year.

SAFILO

Safilo said on Wednesday its first-half net profit rose to 16.3 million euros.

ATLANTIA

Board meeting on H1 results.

BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1645 GMT).

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1545 GMT).

CREDITO EMILIANO

Board meeting on H1 results.

YOOX NET-A-PORTER

Board meeting on H1 results.

ITALMOBILIARE

Extraordinary (0900 GMT) and saving shareholders' meeting (1400 GMT).

TENARIS

Conference call on H1 results (1300 GMT).

