GENERAL

Italy's highest court is set to give a green light on Monday for a national referendum due to take place in autumn on a major constitutional reform, daily la Repubblica reported on Saturday.

ECONOMY

Credit ratings agency DBRS said on Friday it was placing Italy under review with negative implications, casting doubt over the country's last "A" grade rating from a major agency.

Italy's Economy Ministry is considering whether to contest the move, which comes outside DBRS' regular pre-announced calendar, a ministry spokesperson said on Saturday.

COMPANIES

ITALIAN BANKS

Italy's banks face the prospect of higher funding costs after DBRS put the country's credit rating on review citing uncertainty over a constitutional referendum.

State intervention is not required to support Italy's banks but the government will focus on measures aimed at supporting the restructuring of the lenders, Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said in an interview in il Sole 24 Ore on Saturday.

The new Atlante II fund, set to invest in soured bank loans, will have at least 2.4 billion euros of firepower, short of the government's 3-billion euro target but enough to deal with the problems of Monte dei Paschi, the FT Weekend reported.

La Repubblica reported on Saturday that public company SGA will invest 450 million euros in Atlante II, Insurer Generali 200 million euros, lender Unipol 100 million euros. Poste Vita is expected to invest 200 million euros and state-lender CDP should invest 250 million in the fund, it added. (*) According to Il Messaggero, the contributions that are certain to materialise total around 1.6 billion euros.

The European Central bank must change its methods to evaluate the risks associated with derivatives Intesa San Paolo Chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro said in an interview to La Stampa on Sunday. He added that some Italian banks have been badly managed and have made mistakes in granting credit.

(*) MEDIOBANCA, GENERALI

Vincent Bollore is aiming to increase his stake in Mediobanca to 22-23 percent to effectively control insurer Generali, La Stampa said on Monday. However it said the insurer's Italian shareholders would oppose such a plan.

According to the paper, Bollore's "real dream" is a merger between Axa and Generali.

La Repubblica also said on Sunday Bollore could increase his stake in Mediobanca to indirectly control Generali.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The plan approved for the bank is the "right solution" and will allow it to become attractive to investors and to play an active role in the future consolidation process in the Italian banking system, said the lender's CEO Fabrizio Viola in an interview to il Messaggero on Sunday. Viola added that he was confident that the plan was feasible, thanks to the intervention of the Atlante fund, and that after the operation the bank's profitability will increase and cost of funding will decrease.

Italy's troubled lenders are offering lucrative opportunities for investment banks, with the Siena-based lender set to pay some of the highest fees in Europe this year to arrange its high stakes rescue plan. The emergency deal, orchestrated by Mediobanca and JPMorgan, to save the 544-year-old bank, will incur about 250 million euros in underwriting fees for a proposed 5 billion euro capital hike, according to three sources involved in the deal.

Italy's Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told il Sole 24 Ore a state-funded backstop for Monte dei Paschi's bailout plan is not needed, the role of the state is solely that of guarantor in the sales of bad loans.

Banca Popolare di Milano CEO Giuseppe Castagna said once the problems linked to Monte dei Paschi are solved, there are no further risks in the Italian banking system, speaking in an interview with Corriere della Sera published on Saturday.

ENI

The Italian oil firm has wrapped up long-running talks to sell a multi-billion dollar stake in its planned Mozambique liquefied natural gas development to Exxon Mobil, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

ENEL

Italian utility Enel said on Saturday the boards of its Chilean subsidiaries Enersis Americas, Endesa Americas and Chilectra Americas have called extraordinary shareholders meetings for Sept 28 to approve the second and final phase of the restructuring process aimed at separating the group's Chilean energy generation and electricity assets from those in other Latin American countries.

POSTE ITALIANE

The Italian post office CEO Francesco Caio said Poste Vita, the insurance arm of the group, could commit to investing between 4 to 5 billion euros in infrastructure projects in Italy, in an interview to Corriere della Sera published on Sunday.

AUTOGRILL

The Italian travel catering group said on Friday it signed an agreement to buy U.S convenience retail company Stellar Partners to expand its commercial offering in U.S. airports. The deal is expected to be closed at the end of 2016.

UNICREDIT

Bank Austria has received a cash injection of 1 billion euros ($1.11 billion) from its parent UniCredit CRDI.MI to strengthen its capital as its central and eastern Europe arm is transferred to UniCredit, the Austrian bank said on Saturday.

BANCO POPOLARE

The lender posted on Friday a 380 million euro loss in the first half entirely due to higher bad loan coverage ratio as requested by the European Central Bank, ahead of its planned merger with Banca Popolare di Milano.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

The bank's net profit more than halved in the first six months of the year, falling to 19.1 million euros from 50.8 million euros in the same period of last year.

NOEMALIFE

Dedalus SpA starts mandatory and full takeover bid on Noemalife ordinary shares and warrants; ends on Sept. 9.

VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI

Ordinary shareholders' meeting to appoint board members (0930 GMT).

