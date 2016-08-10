The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Tuesday it had been a mistake to personalise a referendum, due to be held later this year, in which he originally promised to resign if he failed to convince voters to support the need for constitutional change.

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.0 billion euros 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

BANCA MEDIOLANUM, MEDIOBANCA

The Chairman of Italy's Banca Mediolanum, Ennio Doris, told Corriere della Sera the group intended to hang on to its 3.3 percent stake in Mediobanca, when asked about speculation French businessman Vincent Bollore was mulling raising his stake in the influential investment bank.

(*) A2A

The utility still believes in a tie-up with smaller peer Acsm-Agam after a set back earlier this year and is working on a rejigging of the operation, Chairman Giovanni Valotti told Il Sole 24 Ore. He said the merger with Linea Group Holding could generate synergies that could reach 15 percent of core earnings (Ebitda).

ENEL

Enel Green Power, controlled by Enel, plans to accelerate by one year the beginning of operations at three hydroelectric projects requiring investments of 1 billion reais ($316 million) in Brazil's Mato Grosso state, the company told Reuters on Tuesday.

ENI

The major has increased the equity value of its chemical division Versalis which it has reconsolidated on its books after recently pulling a planned sale, MF said. It said the value had been raised 300 million euros to 1.5 billion euros.

EXOR

Giovanni Agnelli Sapaz, the vehicle that controls Fiat Chrysler holding Exor, does not intend to sell down its stake in Exor, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing sources. Under new loyalty share rules, the vehicle's voting rights in Exor will increase over time.

VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI

Board meeting expected to examine preliminary first-half results.

