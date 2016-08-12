The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases Q2 GDP preliminary flash data (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases June data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

COMPANIES

INTESA SANPAOLO, BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Intesa Sanpaolo said DBRS had placed the bank's A (low) long-term rating under review with negative implications after similar action on the long-term rating of the Republic of Italy on August 5.

DBRS took similar action on a 4 billion euro bond issue of Monte dei Paschi guaranteed by the Treasury, expiring MMarch 2017. But it said no action for now had been taken on other Italian banks.

(*) BANKS

Banca Popolare di Bari has sold non-performing loans to the tune of 480 million euros to become the first Italian bank to benefit from a state guarantee scheme on bad loans, several papers said.

ENEL

Chinese company Huadian has offered around 295 million euros for Enel's Reftinskaya Gres plant in Russia, some 20 percent more than a rival bid from Siberia's SGC, MF said

LEONARDO FINMECCANICA

An industrial and trade partnership MoU for the manufacture of AugustaWestland helicopters in Algeria's Ain Arnat (Setif) was signed Thursday, in Algiers, by the ministry of National Defence and Leonardo-Finmeccanica, Algeria Press Service said on Monday. Some Italian media confirmed the MoU, citing the Algerian defence minister. Leonardo was not immediately available for a comment.

(*) POSTE ITALIANE

Ahead of a new placement of shares expected in October, the government, that will sell shares, is seeking to widen the role of institutional investors, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Rome could also consider M&A activity, the paper said.

(*) ANSALDO STS

A court accepted an appeal made by Ansaldo STS shareholder Elliott Funds in its running legal battle with majority shareholder Hitachi and appointed as Attorney in Fact of the Company Alessandro Barca for the court proceedings filed by Elliott to have the Ansalldo STS board annuled, Ansaldo STS said.

(*) CAIRO COMMUNICATIONS

UT Communications, a vehicle controlled by businessman Urbano Cairo, bought around 0.5 percent of Cairo Communications on August 10-11 to reach 50.1 percent of overall capital.

LOCAL UTILITIES

New rules on public service companies run by local authorities, which include utilities, will cut their numbers by some 5,000-6,000, Italian undersecretary to the prime minister's office Claudio De Vincenti said in an interview in Il Sole 24 Ore.

PREMUDA

H1 net loss of 12.8 million euros versus loss 39.9 million euros year ago.

AGRONOMIA

Annual general meeting (1000 GMT).

IMA

Board meeting on H1 results.

