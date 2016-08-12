The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases Q2 GDP preliminary flash data (0800 GMT).
Bank of Italy releases June data on public finances, state
borrowing and debt.
COMPANIES
INTESA SANPAOLO, BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Intesa Sanpaolo said DBRS had placed the bank's A (low)
long-term rating under review with negative implications after
similar action on the long-term rating of the Republic of Italy
on August 5.
DBRS took similar action on a 4 billion euro bond issue of
Monte dei Paschi guaranteed by the Treasury, expiring MMarch
2017. But it said no action for now had been taken on other
Italian banks.
(*) BANKS
Banca Popolare di Bari has sold non-performing loans to the
tune of 480 million euros to become the first Italian bank to
benefit from a state guarantee scheme on bad loans, several
papers said.
ENEL
Chinese company Huadian has offered around 295 million euros
for Enel's Reftinskaya Gres plant in Russia, some 20 percent
more than a rival bid from Siberia's SGC, MF said
LEONARDO FINMECCANICA
An industrial and trade partnership MoU for the manufacture
of AugustaWestland helicopters in Algeria's Ain Arnat (Setif)
was signed Thursday, in Algiers, by the ministry of National
Defence and Leonardo-Finmeccanica, Algeria Press Service said on
Monday. Some Italian media confirmed the MoU, citing the
Algerian defence minister. Leonardo was not immediately
available for a comment.
(*) POSTE ITALIANE
Ahead of a new placement of shares expected in October, the
government, that will sell shares, is seeking to widen the role
of institutional investors, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Rome could also
consider M&A activity, the paper said.
(*) ANSALDO STS
A court accepted an appeal made by Ansaldo STS shareholder
Elliott Funds in its running legal battle with majority
shareholder Hitachi and appointed as Attorney in Fact of the
Company Alessandro Barca for the court proceedings filed by
Elliott to have the Ansalldo STS board annuled, Ansaldo STS
said.
(*) CAIRO COMMUNICATIONS
UT Communications, a vehicle controlled by businessman
Urbano Cairo, bought around 0.5 percent of Cairo Communications
on August 10-11 to reach 50.1 percent of overall capital.
LOCAL UTILITIES
New rules on public service companies run by local
authorities, which include utilities, will cut their numbers by
some 5,000-6,000, Italian undersecretary to the prime minister's
office Claudio De Vincenti said in an interview in Il Sole 24
Ore.
PREMUDA
H1 net loss of 12.8 million euros versus loss 39.9 million
euros year ago.
AGRONOMIA
Annual general meeting (1000 GMT).
IMA
Board meeting on H1 results.
Bourse After Hours market closed.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................