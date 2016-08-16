The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
POLITICS/ECONOMY
The Italian government would like to keep its budget deficit
unchanged at 2.4 percent of GDP next year, instead of cutting it
to 1.8 percent as previously agreed with Brussels, after
economic growth ground to a halt in the second quarter, la
Repubblica reported on Monday. The government will look to
negotiate with the EU 10 billion euros in so-called budget
'flexibility', the paper said.
COMPANIES
Bourse After Hours market closed.
UNICREDIT
Poland's financial regulator has asked the country's
macroeconomic stability body to give an opinion on whether to
recognise Poland's Pekao as a "systemically important"
institution, requiring it hold a capital buffer equal to 0.75
percent of its risk exposure, the bank said on Friday. Pekao,
Poland's second biggest bank by assets, is the Polish unit of
Italian lender Unicredit.
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Former shareholder Coop Centro Italia and its unit Cofin are
seeking some 137 million euros in damages from the bank over
capital increases carried out by the lender in 2008, 2011 and
2014, according to Monte dei Paschi's firs-half financial
report. Other former shareholders have also filed lawsuits for
an additional 146 million.
Eleven banks in total are ready to underwrite Monte dei
Paschi's planned 5-billion euro capital increase, la Repubblica
reported on Sunday.
(*) RECORDATI
The family-owned Italian drugmaker said on Tuesday Chairman
and Chief Executive Giovanni Recordati had died at 66 after a
long illness.
ENI
The group plans to shut its 84,000 barrel per day (bpd)
refinery in the Italian city of Livorno, for planned maintenance
in October, according to trade sources.
FERRARI
Soros Fund Management has liquidated its stake in the
Italian luxury sports car maker.
LEONARDO-FINMECCANICA
The defence group could increase its stake in space
propulsion company Avio and is looking with interest at the 81
percent holding owned by private equity firm Cinven, especially
if Avio's planned IPO in the autumn is scrapped, Il Sole 24 Ore
said on Sunday.
ENAV
The air traffic controller could improve its targets in
Italy if Libya's airspace is re-opened, CEO Roberta Neri told Il
Sole 24 Ore on Saturday.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
U.S. funds hold nearly 10 percent of the bank's capital,
Corriere della Sera wrote on Sunday citing BPM's half-year
financial report. BlackRock is the top shareholder with
a 4.88 percent stake followed by Texas-based Dimensional Fund
Advisors with a 4.26 percent holding. The paper cited sources
with knowledge of the matter as saying that after the planned
merger with Banco Popolare, BPM was expected to
continue to operate independently its current 700-branch network
for around a year-and-a-half. Umberto Ambrosoli is tipped as
BPM's new chairman replacing Nicola Rossi.
INWIT
The company would be interested in managing towers on behalf
of French operator Iliad in the wake of the Wind-3 Italia
merger, Inwit CEO Oscar Cicchetti told Il Sole 24 Ore in an
interview on Sunday.
RCS MEDIAGROUP, CAIRO COMMUNICATION
Urbano Cairo has rounded up his holding in the company to
59.71 percent, several newspapers said at the weekend.
