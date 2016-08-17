The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

GENERAL

Vatican, Pope Francis receives French President Francois Hollande.

COMPANIES (*) BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank is set to present its new business plan drawn up with the help of consultant McKinsey by mid September, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

(*) TERNA

The power grid operator is participating in the bid to buy a 24 percent stake in Greek grid Admie alongside of infrastructure fund F2i via a vehicle that could be jointly owned by the two investors, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

RECORDATI

Italian drugmaker appointed Andrea Recordati as its new chief executive on Tuesday following the death of his 66-year-old step-brother Giovanni after a long illness.

RYANAIR

Ryanair press conference on 2017 development plan with CEO Michael O'Leary, Italian Infrastructure Minister Graziano Delrio, Italy's civil aviation authority ENAC President Vito Riggio in Rome (0945 GMT).

Bourse After Hours market closed.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................