DEBT

Italy's Treasury said it would offer between 6.25-7.75 billion euros over three bonds at an auction on Aug. 30.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

MEDIASET, VIVENDI

Vivendi and Mediaset are negotiating behind closed doors to forge an alternative partnership despite an ongoing war of words over a disputed pay-tv deal, three sources close to the matter told Reuters.

French media giant Vivendi implied on Thursday that time was on its side in a spat with Mediaset about a month after it backed out of a deal to buy the Italian broadcaster's pay-TV.

Mediaset said the statements released by Vivendi on Thursday regarding a disputed pay-TV deal were devoid of any legal or commercial basis.

FIAT CHRYSLER, EXOR

Talks with Samsung Electronics to sell Magneti Marelli are up in the air because of differences over price and the assets to be included, several newspapers said. But Il Messaggero cited Korean press as saying the trip to Europe end-August/early September of the Samsung deputy chairman to attend board and shareholder meetings of Exor, the main shareholder of Fiat, could move talks forward.

(*) LEONARDO-FINMECCANICA

The defence group is working to save an agreement with a Taiwanese company to honour a 1.5-2.0 billion euro order with the Taiwan air force that is at risk after the election of a new president, MF said.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

Italian luxury goods maker Brunello Cucinelli on Thursday posted a 6.3 percent rise in first-half core profit as robust sales growth offset rising costs for retail expansion and a one-off hit due to the exit of a senior manager.

FCA

August U.S. industry-wide auto sales will be 5.2 percent below a year ago, adding to evidence that the peak of industry sales was in 2015, consultancies J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said on Thursday.

CEO Sergio Marchionne holds news conference to present start of production with new stamping presses at Sterling Stamping Plant in the United States. (1230 GMT).

PRADA

Releases H1 results and holds conference call (1230 GMT).

