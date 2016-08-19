The following factors could affect Italian markets on Xxxxday.
ECONOMY
Rimini, annual international "Friendship" forum starts; ends
on Aug. 25. Expected attendees include Technogym
Chairman and CEO Nerio Alessandri, Atlantia Chairman
Fabio Cerchiai.
COMPANIES
(*) BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The lender on Friday, in reference to the news its CEO
Fabrizio Viola and former chairman Alessandro Profumo are being
probed by prosecutors, reiterated "the full correctness" of its
actions.
(*) MEDIASET
Telecom Italia could be interested in buying a minority
stake in Mediaset's pay TV unit under certain conditions, La
Repubblica said. Il Giornale said a compromise over the Premium
unit sale could be French group Vivendi taking a 44.5 percent
stake so it does not have to consolidate the unit. Telecom
Italia, in which Vivendi is the biggest shareholder, could take
an 11 percent stake, it said, citing rumours.
(*) TELECOM ITALIA
The group has closed a legal quarrel with British Telecom
that has been going on for a year, MF said, citing Telecom's
half-yearly results report.
(*) BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, BANCO POPOLARE
The final go ahead from the Single Supervisory Mechanism to
the planned merger of the two banks should come mid-September,
Il Sole 24 Ore said.
CNH INDUSTRIAL
The company said it had priced the cash tender offer for its
$1.5 billion guaranteed senior notes due 2017. The amount
tendered was $830.459 million while the amount accepted was $450
million.
The company also said it had completed its previously
announced offering of $600 million of 4.5 percent notes due
2023. The net proceeds were about $593 million which will be
used for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
ENI
Ghana began pumping crude from a second offshore field
operated by British company Tullow Oil on Thursday. Ghana hopes
next year to open a third field, Offshore Cape Three Points
field operated by Eni.
