The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

DEBT

The Treasury said on Thursday it would offer up to 3 billion euros of zero coupon bonds (CTZ) at its regular end-month auction on Aug. 26. The Treasury will offer: 2.5-3 billion euros of a new CTZ bond maturing on Aug. 30, 2016.

The Treasury will announce on Friday details of a BOT bill sale on Aug. 27.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

* LUXOTTICA

A board meeting to discuss the expected exit of CEO Andrea Guerra will be held in the first few days of September, possibly on Sept. 1, several newspapers reported. Luxottica had no comment.

CFO and Managing Director Enrico Cavatorta is the most likely candidate to replace Guerra, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

* UNICREDIT

CVC Credit Partners, part of CVC Capital Partners, and Advent Capital Management are the frontrunners to buy a 50 percent stake in the bank's asset manager unit Pioneer, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The offers for Pioneer will be discussed at a board meeting in September, the paper said.

* FIAT

The number of investors who has exercised the right to sell their shares in the car maker ahead of a planned merger with Chrysler is not insignificant but will not block the merger, Il Sole 24 Ore reported citing market sources.

* TELECOM ITALIA

Chairman Giuseppe Recchi and CEO Marco Patuano will meet on Friday with Mediobanca's Chief Executive Alberto Nagel and Vivendi's chairman and CEO to discuss an offer to acquire Vivendi's Brazilian broadband unit GVT SA, Italian papers said.

Telecom will propose to pay for GVT one third in cash and two thirds in Telecom Italia and Tim Brasil shares, Il Messaggero said.

* BANCA ETRURIA

MF quoted Banca Popolare di Vicenza Chairman Gianni Zonin as saying that a new bid for the Tuscan bank could not be ruled out but it would be at lower prices than the one that fell through when the board of Popolare Etruria failed to back it.

