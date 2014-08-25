The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
POLITICS
Italy's maritime search and rescue service saved 3,500
migrants and found 19 corpses in the Mediterranean Sea since
Friday as thousands attempted to cross to Europe by boat over
the weekend, the Italian navy said.
More than 250 migrants may have died when a boat sank a
kilometre (half a mile) off the Libyan coast, a local coastguard
official said on Sunday.
DEBT
Italy is asking the European Union to exclude spending on
infrastructure projects from the calculation of national budget
deficits, Transport Minister Maurizio Lupi was quoted as saying
in Corriere della Sera newspaper.
Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts
to be auctioned on August 28.
COMPANIES
TELECOM ITALIA, VIVENDI
* Vivendi's chairman Vincent Bollore told Ansa news agency
that he is "paying close attention to Telecom Italia's
proposal", according to Italian newpapers on Sunday.
* La Repubblica also said on Sunday that Bollore could meet
Telefonica's Chairman Cesar Alierta on Tuesday.
The advisers to Telecom Italia met on Friday to put together
a mixed $7 billion cash and stock offer to buy French group
Vivendi's Brazilian broadband unit GVT, and edge out a rival bid
from Telefonica, business daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.
The Italian group is looking at a tie-up of its Brazilian
unit TIM Participações SA and GVT in a deal that
could involve Vivendi taking a stake in Telecom itself.
ENEL, A2A, GDF SUEZ ITALIA, E.ON
ITALIA
Utilities Enel, A2A and GDF Suez Italia have shown interest
in buying E.ON Italia's 800,000 commercial customers, according
to the Sunday edition of business daily Il Sole 24 Ore.
E.ON Italia is trying to sell its domestic assets because
low power and gas demand is depressing returns.
ALITALIA, ETIHAD
Gabriele Del Torchio, the chief executive of the flagging
national airliner, will forego his bonus ahead of plans to leave
the company in October after striking a rescue deal with Abu
Dhabi-based carrier Etihad, according to La Stampa newspaper.
Mid Industry Capital, ex-dividend of 1.30 euro per
share as special dividend.
TBS Group holds extraordinary shareholders'
meeting.
