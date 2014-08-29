The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Italian European Presidency, EU Foreign Affairs ministers' informal meeting in Milan starts, ends on August 30. EU's Foreign Affairs Chief Catherine Ashton and Italy's Foreign Minister Federica Mogherini due to attend.

Cabinet meeting on justice reform and "Sblocca Italia" law decree.

The Italian government will not tackle education reform at a cabinet meeting on Friday, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's spokesman said, in a last minute development contradicting the comments of numerous government officials in recent days.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases final Q2 GDP figures (1000 GMT), monthly update on GDP growth; July and Q2 unemployment data (0800 GMT); August inflation data (0900 GMT);

Reuters releases August asset allocation poll (1100 GMT).

COMPANIES

FIAT

Fiat said on Friday its merger with Chrysler was on track to go ahead as planned in October as it did not expect a cap on the money it had set aside to pay off dissenting shareholders to be breached.

TELECOM ITALIA, TELEFONICA, VIVENDI

French media company Vivendi picked Telefonica for exclusive talks over the sale of its Brazilian broadband unit GVT, spurning a rival bid from Telecom Italia

TIM Participações, Telecom Italia's Brazil unit, said on Thursday that its board of directors had approved plans to participate in an upcoming rights auction for fourth-generation (4G) data services in the South American country.

A2A, HERA, ACEA

Italy is planning legislation to prise hundreds of public utilities from the control of local authorities in a move toward consolidating a highly fragmented sector to create big, national companies, according to ministry sources and draft documents.

FINMECCANICA

The company said on Thursday a judge had accepted its request to settle proceedings over a scrapped helicopter contract between one of its units and India. It was ordered to pay 7.5 million euros.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Italian luxury leather group Salvatore Ferragamo posted higher-than-expected core profit in the second quarter helped by a strong rise in sales in Greater China and an unchanged performance in Europe, even as Russian tourists stayed at home.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

Italian mid-sized lender Banca Popolare di Sondrio said on Thursday its net profit had nearly doubled to 71 million euros in the first half of 2014, thanks to a sharp rise in trading income.

BANCA POPOLARE DELL'ETRURIA

Board meeting.

Board meetings on H1 results: ASCOPIAVE, B&C SPEAKERS, BEGHELLI, BIALETTI, CALEFFI (1230 GMT), CEMBRE, CICCOLELLA, CSP INTERNATIONAL (0700 GMT), ENERVIT, EUROTECH, EXOR, FIDIA (0800 GMT), GRUPPO CERAMICHE RICCHETTI, INNOVATEC, IRCE (1200 GMT), IT WAY, KINEXIA, MERIDIE, NOEMALIFE, PIERREL, POLIGRAFICA SAN FAUSTINO, SAT, TISCALI (1300 GMT).

Conference calls on H1 results: Iren (0830 GMT), TREVI GROUP (1400 GMT).

