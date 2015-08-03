The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI releases July PMI manufacturing (0745 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases July car sales (1600 GMT).

July state sector borrowing requirement data.

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The cybersecurity issues that led Fiat Chrysler to recall 1.4 million vehicles this month could pose a problem for cars and trucks from other automakers, the top U.S. auto safety regulator said on Friday.

TELECOM ITALIA

Mobile phone groups Wind and 3 Italia, controlled respectively by Vimpelcom and CK Hutchison, are set to merge before the end of August, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday. Vimpelcom will probably reveal the state of talks at its strategic update and results event on Aug 6, providing there are no last minute hitches it said. Control of the new group will be 50/50 and a 2 billion euro capital increase could be called, it said.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Intesa Sanpaolo is set to introduce a model of having just one board, ditching a governance system it adopted in 2007 to smooth a merger that created Italy's largest retail bank.

In an interview with Corriere della Sera on Sunday CEO Carlo Messina said the bank could help fund plans to roll out a broadband network. He said stakes the bank held in motorways and RCS Mediagroup would be sold. Relations with the ECB were very positive, he said, adding the idea of Italy creating a bad bank to solve the bad loans issue was not a priority.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit chief Federico Ghizzoni is exploring a strategic shake-up of the bank to boost profitability and address investor concerns while he seeks to avoid a cash call, FT reported on Sunday citing insiders.

BANCO POPOLARE, POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA, UBI BANCA

The owners of asset management group Arca, controlled by a group of cooperative banks including Banco Popolare and Pop Emilia Romagna, are considering restructuring the group to allow a new partner to come on board, Il Messaggero said on Saturday.

Italy's small cooperative banks are committed to reform that could see around 400 of them brought under the roof of Iccrea, Il Messaggero said on Sunday. The paper also said Banco Popolare was eying a tie up with UBI Banca.

ITALIAN BANKS

According to several newspapers Italian prime minister said on Saturday bank tie-ups in Italy would continue a long time because there were too many lenders.

ITALCEMENTI

HeidelbergCement rushed to buy control of Italcementi ITAI.MI after an African rival also showed interest in the Italian cement maker, but a counter bid is highly unlikely, three sources close to the matter told Reuters.

MEDIASET

European pay TV company Sky has agreed to buy Italy's MTV free-to-air channel from U.S. media group Viacom, a move that could pressure local market leader Mediaset, according to a joint statement issued on Friday.

Italy's former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, who controls Mediaset, has signed a pre-sale agreement to sell 48 percent of his AC Milan soccer club to a group led by Thai businessman Bee Taechaubol by the end of September, a spokesman for holding company Fininvest said on Sunday.

EI TOWERS

The TV and telecom mast company is looking at several medium-sized infrastructure opportunities in continental Europe and one in Italy, its CEO Guido Barbieri told Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday.

A2A

The utility and the government of Montenegro have agreed on a two-months extension of their agreements in place since 2009 to continue negotiations already initiated for prolonging the partnership, it said in a statement on Friday.

ATLANTIA

Board meeting on H1 results.

STEFANEL

The company swung to a first-half net profit, it said in a statement on Friday.

Bourse after hours trading closed.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................