UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .
ECONOMY
Markit/ADACI releases July service Pmi data (0745 GMT).
ISTAT releases June industrial output data (0800 GMT).
COMPANIES
Bourse After Hours trading closed.
MEDIOBANCA
The investment bank on Wednesday reported a 79 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, boosted by higher interest income as well as rising fees. It also agreed to buy London-based credit asset manager Cairn Capital.
FINMECCANICA
Panama's government has filed a lawsuit seeking the Supreme Court to cancel a $125 million contract with Finmeccanica that was signed under former President Ricardo Martinelli, citing corruption concerns.
A group of eight financial institutions has agreed with Finmeccanica to provide finance for 4 billion euros to guarantee a 11-billion-euro Eurofighter jet contract with Kuwait, Il Messaggero said on Wednesday.
TELECOM ITALIA
Its Brazilian unit TIM reported on Tuesday a 20 percent drop in adjusted quarterly profit due to weak sales.
Telecom Italia will announce on Wednesday a commercial deal with TV company Mediaset, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
Telecom Italia is considering merging its business unit that leases its landline network to rivals with its wholesale business to avoid potential antitrust charges of as much as 4 billion euros, Bloomberg reported.
Russia's Vimpelcom and Hong Kong's Hutchison Whampoa are close to a deal to merge their Italian mobile phone businesses, sources close to the deal said, likely to end a price war in Europe's fourth-largest telecoms market.
PIRELLI
Italian market regulator sees no reasons to correct the price of a mandatory public tender offer for Pirelli that will be launched as part of ChemChina's takeover of the tyre maker, the regulator said on Tuesday.
ChemChina and Pirelli investor Camfin said in a statement on Wednesday the deal will be closed on Aug 11.
FIAT CHRYSLER
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' FCHA.MI Canadian sales rose 2.2 percent in July from a year earlier, as growth in truck sales more than offset a decline in car sales.
UNICREDIT
H1 results and conference call (1230 GMT), followed by news conference (1430 GMT).
BANCA CARIGE
Conference call on H1 results (1430 GMT) after bank swung back to profit in the first six months.
POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA
According to MF, the cooperative bank aims to create a stable group of investors holding 20-25 percent of its share capital, reducing risks of a takeover.
MONTE DEI PASCHI
Socgen cuts price target to 1.85 euros from 2.18 euros; rating hold
TOD'S
Citigroup raises price target to 105 euros from 99 euros; rating buy
CAMPARI
Barclays raises price target to 6.10 euros from 6 euros; rating underweight
BUZZI UNICEM
Conference call on H1 results (0730 GMT).
TENARIS
Board meeting on H1 results.
MOLESKINE
H1 profit came in at 7.7 million euros
SAFILO
Q2 net profit came in at 6.9 million euros, down 46 percent from a year earlier.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources