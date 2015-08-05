The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI releases July service Pmi data (0745 GMT).

ISTAT releases June industrial output data (0800 GMT).

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours trading closed.

MEDIOBANCA

The investment bank on Wednesday reported a 79 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, boosted by higher interest income as well as rising fees. It also agreed to buy London-based credit asset manager Cairn Capital.

FINMECCANICA

Panama's government has filed a lawsuit seeking the Supreme Court to cancel a $125 million contract with Finmeccanica that was signed under former President Ricardo Martinelli, citing corruption concerns.

A group of eight financial institutions has agreed with Finmeccanica to provide finance for 4 billion euros to guarantee a 11-billion-euro Eurofighter jet contract with Kuwait, Il Messaggero said on Wednesday.

TELECOM ITALIA

Its Brazilian unit TIM reported on Tuesday a 20 percent drop in adjusted quarterly profit due to weak sales.

Telecom Italia will announce on Wednesday a commercial deal with TV company Mediaset, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

Telecom Italia is considering merging its business unit that leases its landline network to rivals with its wholesale business to avoid potential antitrust charges of as much as 4 billion euros, Bloomberg reported.

Russia's Vimpelcom and Hong Kong's Hutchison Whampoa are close to a deal to merge their Italian mobile phone businesses, sources close to the deal said, likely to end a price war in Europe's fourth-largest telecoms market.

PIRELLI

Italian market regulator sees no reasons to correct the price of a mandatory public tender offer for Pirelli that will be launched as part of ChemChina's takeover of the tyre maker, the regulator said on Tuesday.

ChemChina and Pirelli investor Camfin said in a statement on Wednesday the deal will be closed on Aug 11.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' FCHA.MI Canadian sales rose 2.2 percent in July from a year earlier, as growth in truck sales more than offset a decline in car sales.

UNICREDIT

H1 results and conference call (1230 GMT), followed by news conference (1430 GMT).

BANCA CARIGE

Conference call on H1 results (1430 GMT) after bank swung back to profit in the first six months.

POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA

According to MF, the cooperative bank aims to create a stable group of investors holding 20-25 percent of its share capital, reducing risks of a takeover.

MONTE DEI PASCHI

Socgen cuts price target to 1.85 euros from 2.18 euros; rating hold

TOD'S

Citigroup raises price target to 105 euros from 99 euros; rating buy

CAMPARI

Barclays raises price target to 6.10 euros from 6 euros; rating underweight

BUZZI UNICEM

Conference call on H1 results (0730 GMT).

TENARIS

Board meeting on H1 results.

MOLESKINE

H1 profit came in at 7.7 million euros

SAFILO

Q2 net profit came in at 6.9 million euros, down 46 percent from a year earlier.

