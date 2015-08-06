The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

COMPANIES

(*) FINMECCANICA

Panama's government has filed a lawsuit seeking the Supreme Court to cancel a $125 million contract with Italy's Finmeccanica that was signed under former President Ricardo Martinelli, citing corruption concerns.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The troubled bank is ready for a tie-up with another lender, outgoing Chairman Alessandro Profumo told Italian TV channel RaiNews 24 on Wednesday.

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1545 GMT). (*) The board will likely give its green light to the sale of a portfolio of bad loans with a gross value of around 1 billion euros, Il Messaggero reported.

PIRELLI & C.

Camfin, the holding company that sold its stake in Pirelli to ChemChina in March, will keep a relevant role in the tyre maker, it said in a statement on Wednesday. Camfin said it would reinvest up to 1.1 billion euros in a new company due launch a mandatory buyout bid on Pirelli through a vehicle called Marco Polo Industrial Holding.

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1630 GMT).

TELECOM ITALIA

The Italian phone company is considering settling separate antitrust disputes with rivals to stop damage claims for around 4 billion euros, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Telecom Italia and Mediaset said in a joint statement on Wednesday they have sealed strategic partnership on sharing content.

Telecom Italia holds board meeting on Q1 results.

ENI

The Italian energy company said it had made "important progress" on Wednesday in recovering arrears from Iran and was confident a definitive solution would soon be found.

(*) UNICREDIT

Italy's biggest bank by assets is not interested in buying neither Monte dei Paschi di Siena nor other rivals, UniCredit's CEO Federico Ghizzoni said in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore.

(*) BANCA CARIGE

The cooperative bank could decide in autumns to shed a portfolio of bad loans worth 1.5 billion euros, Il Messaggero said. (*) BANCO POPOLARE

The cooperative lender plans to sell it 20 percent stake in asset manager Arca Sgr, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1545 GMT).

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1645 GMT).

TOD'S

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1300 GMT).

ITALIAN BANKS

Distressed debt investors are looking to buy shipping loans from Italian banks, encouraged by legal and regulatory changes that could reduce the chances of them getting embroiled in drawn-out bankruptcy proceedings.

(*) KINEXIA, BIANCAMANO

The two companies said on Wednesday they would merge to create the leading group in Italian waste management sector.

(*) ASCOPIAVE

The group reported H1 net profit of 22.6 million euros versus 21.4 million euros a year ago.

UNIPOL and UNIPOLSAI

Board meeting on Q1 results.

BANCA INTERMOBILIARE

Board meeting on Q1 results.

TENARIS

Conference calls on H1 results (1200 GMT).

MASI AGRICOLA

The company said on Wednesday that EQUITA SIM SpA had partially excercised the greenshoe option at a price of 4.6 euros.

