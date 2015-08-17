The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi at Milan's Expo (around 1500 GMT)

ECONOMY * The government is working on spending cuts worth 25 billion euros in the next budget, deputy Economy Minister Enrico Morando told Corriere della Sera on Monday.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

The company has booked liabilities to the tune of 512 million euros to cover the most risky of its pending legal proceedings, papers said on Saturday, citing the group's half-yearly financial report.

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE * The first phase of the integration with Italiaonline is due to be completed on or around Sept. 8, with Avenue and GoldenTree transferring their controlling stake in Seat to Italiaonline in exchange for a minority stake in the latter, Seat said in a statement.

TE WIND

Ordinary shareholders' meeting (1600 GMT).

