COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA, TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA

Telecom Italia Media said on Tuesday the representative of its savings shareholders had asked for the decision to merge with Telecom Italia, voted on by the shareholder meeting of April 30, to be annulled and for damages of around 4.4 million euros to be paid the savings shareholders.

BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

The lender said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with trade unions for the 1,088 redundancies contained in its business plan.

WORLD DUTY FREE

Dufry has bought 1.1 million shares in the group at 10.21 euros per share before the launch of its mandatory takeover bid, Dufry said in a statement late on Tuesday.

ENI Italian's ENI plans to sell its petrol station chain in Hungary. Interested parties include local refiner MOL and Polish PKN Orlen, Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita reported.

LUXOTTICA

MF writes about an investigation into the company's French subsidiary Luxottica France S.A.S. by the French Competition Authority relating to pricing and sales practices, citing the group's half-year financial report. In the report, the group said it had received a statement of objections by the French authority and would vigorously defend itself against the allegations. It also said it had booked no provisions as the case was at an early stage.

