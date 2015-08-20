The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

COMPANIES (*) TELECOM ITALIA

The group's board will meet in Rio de Janeiro on September 24 to discuss the situation regarding Tim Brasil, Il Messaggero said. Vivendi, which owns 14.9 percent of Telecom Italia, would look favourably on a sale of the Brazilian asset, the paper said.

(*) ATLANTIA

The Benetton family, which controls Atlantia that in turn controls Rome's airports, is eying plans for a p[ossible sale of London City Airport, Corriere della Sera said.

(*) UNICREDIT

The Wall Street Journal said UniCredit reckons its core equity ratio has already risen since the end of June toward 11 percent. The ratio stood at 10.37 percent end June.

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Il Sole 24 Ore cites a broker report by Italian investment bank Mediobanca saying Fiat's sports car unit Ferrari could follow in the tracks of Aston Martin and launch an electric-powered model.

(*) PRIVATISATIONS

Graziano Delrio, the infrastructure minister, is against the privatisation of the Italian railway, he said in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore. The railway is one of several state assets earmarked by the Italian government for partial sale in a drive to lower the country's huge public debt.

BANCO POPOLARE

The cooperative lender said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell Banco Popolare Luxembourg SA to Banque Havilland SA for 30.9 million euros plus the profits from Jan 1 to the closing of the deal.

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

Seat PG shareholders Golden Tree Asset Management and Avenue Europe International Management, which together hold more than 50 percent of the group, have asked for a shareholder meeting to remove the board and appoint a new one. Italiaonline, the Internet company controlled by Egyptian businessman Naguib Sawiris, is launching a bid on Seat PG.

AS ROMA

The Rome-based soccer club said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement with VFB Stuttgart 1893 on temporary acquisition of Antonio Rdiger for 4 million euros.

