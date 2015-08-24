The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

PUBLIC FINANCES

Italian regions have used for current expenditure state funds that had been earmarked to pay public sector's arrears, creating a potential shortfall of between 9 billion and 20 billion euros, Corriere della Sera said on Sunday.

A solution to the problem is yet to be found but the arrears will be paid and budget targets will not be affected, Corriere quoted the economy ministry as saying on Monday.

DEBT

The Treasury said on Friday it would sell 2.5-3.0 billion euros of a new CTZ zero-coupon bond maturing Aug. 30, 2017 at auction on Wednesday.

It will announce on Monday the sale of six-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on August 27.

COMPANIES

(*) ENEL

Enel has started exclusive talks with Czech energy group Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH) over the sale of Slovenske Elektrarne, a Slovakian generating company in which the Italian utility holds a 66 percent stake.

PIRELLI

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel blasted the tyre supplier after a high-speed Belgian Grand Prix blowout on Sunday that he said could have had grave consequences.

Pirelli shareholder CAM 2012 has told holders of a 150-million euro bond maturing in 2017 that it will reimburse it unless they exercise their right to exchange the notes with shares in the tyre maker by Sept. 7, investor Camfin said on Friday.

ENEL GREEN POWER

The renewable energy company is close to sealing a deal with Italian infrastructure fund F2i under which they would transfer solar energy assets with an overall installed capacity of 270 megawatts to a newly-created company, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday in an unsourced report. The accord could be unveiled in the first few weeks of September.

(*) UBI BANCA, BANCO POPOLARE, MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

With a first merger deal among Italian banks expected by the end of the year, one option being looked at by bankers and officials in Rome is a three-way merger involving mutual banks UBI Banca and Banco Popolare, followed by Tuscan bank Monte dei Paschi, the Financial Times wrote on Monday quoting several people familiar with the matter.

FINMECCANICA, ANSALDO STS

CEO Mauro Moretti said on Sunday the defence group is targeting a "solid" 2015 income net of extraordinary items. He also said the French authorities should soon clear the sale of Finmeccanica's rail business to Japan's Hitachi.

A preliminary green light from France to the sale of AnsaldoBreda and of a 40 percent stake in Ansaldo STS is expected next week, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday in an unsourced report.

TELECOM ITALIA

Investor Findim Group sold its remaining stake of less than 2 percent in the Italian phone group over the past few weeks. Corriere della Sera reported on Saturday.

Telecom Italia has written to 1,500 landlords to say it will no longer need the properties it used to rent from them once its copper network directly reaches street cabinets, la Repubblica reported on Saturday.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

The bank is still targeting this year a net profit excluding one-offs of around 69 million euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

PRIVATISATIONS

Investors in Italy's Grandi Stazioni and potential buyers of the railway station retailer have lined up lawyers to help with a sale that is expected to raise 600-800 million euros, including debts, Corriere della Sera said on Saturday in an unsourced report.

Italian rail operator Ferrovie dello Stato early next month will call a shareholder meeting to approve a spin-off of retail activities ahead of the sale, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

The planned privatisation of Ferrovie dello Stato and air traffic controller ENAV will take place next year, Il Sole added.

Poste Italiane, the postal service Italy is set to privatise via a stock market listing in November, has approved a new 2-billion euro debt issuance programme, Corriere della Sera wrote on Sunday.

