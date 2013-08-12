The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases June data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

DEBT

Treasury sells 7.5 billion euros 12-month BOTs, short-term bills, maturing on Aug. 14, 2014. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

The risk premium on Italian bonds hit its lowest since July 2011 on Friday, with the government's solid funding position and signs the euro zone's third largest economy is stabilising luring investors.

COMPANIES

* SALINI IMPREGILO

Salini Impregilo will head a consortium of Italian companies building the first section of a new coastal highway in Libya, the company said on Monday.

ENI, ENEL, FINMECCANICA, SNAM , TERNA.

Finmeccanica shares rose sharply in late trade on Friday.

The government does not exclude a sale of part of its stake in Eni, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report, adding the 30 percent stake held by Treasury and funding vehicle CDP could be cut to 20 percent.

UNICREDIT

The signals in Europe are that between October and December Italy's GDP will show a "cautious rise", Unicredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni told La Repubblica on Saturday. Asked if he saw a new phase of banking consolidation and if UniCredit was interested in banks for sale such as, theoretically, Monte Paschi, Ghizzoni said: "we have not thought about this".

TELECOM ITALIA

Newspapers on Saturday speculated on a possible interest of Mexico's Carlos Slim in Telecom Italia and consolidation of the telecoms business in Italy after his America Movil defied arch-rival Telefonica with a 7.2 billion euro bid for the 70 percent of Dutch group KPN it does not already own. 

A2A

The multiutility has put the sale of a stake in its waste division on hold until next year, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday. The majority owners, the cities of Milan and Brescia, are mulling selling 5 percent of their stakes to help city coffers though no decision has been taken and the idea of paying an interim dividend in November is being looked at, Sole said.

FIAT INDUSTRIAL

Italian truck and tractor maker Fiat Industrial said on Friday that shareholders who do not want to take part in the merger with its CNH unit have exercised their withdrawal right for shares worth a total of 24 million euros.

RENEWABLE ENERGY

The government is looking for a way to cut consumer energy bills without however changing the incentives scheme for renewable energy, Italy's Industry Minister Flavio Zanonato said in an interview in Sunday's La Stampa.

NATURAL GAS

The Italian government said on Friday a gas bourse for trading in natural gas physical futures would be launched on Sept. 2. It said the bourse would be managed by Italy's energy markets operator GME.

