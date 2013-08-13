The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
POLITICS
* Italian President Giorgio Napolitano is expected to release
a statement by Wednesday about the consequences of a definitive
tax fraud conviction for former premier Silvio Berlusconi and
his ability to lead the centre right, Italian media said on
Tuesday.
DEBT
The risk premia on Spanish and Italian government bonds hit
their lowest in two years on Monday as a dearth of new debt
sales and improving economic data favoured lower-rated bonds.
COMPANIES
TELECOM ITALIA
Standard & Poor's said on Monday it had lowered its outlook
on Telecom Italia's credit ratings after the telecoms company
cut its earnings guidance for 2013.
The European Commission has raised questions about the way
Italian telecoms watchdog AGCOM arrived at the changes it plans
to make to wholesale broadband prices, claiming they could cramp
the market's ability to decide prices in Italy.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta met on Monday with Banca
Monte dei Paschi di Siena's Chairman Alessandro Profumo to
discuss the situation of the country's No. 3 lender, a
government source said without adding details.
BANCA CARIGE
The bank said on Monday its chairman had called a board
meeting on August 19 to set a date for a shareholders meeting to
appoint a new board at the bank.
SAIPEM
Algeria has issued international arrest warrants for nine
individuals, including former oil minister Chakib Khelil, the
official APS news agency said on Monday. The move is part of a
broader corruption probe involving Italy's Saipem.
MILAN BOURSE
After-hours trading closed.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................