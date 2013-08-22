The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta met with Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right party on Wednesday to seek a solution to a stand-off that threatens his fragile coalition, but positions remained "distant", a government source said.

Foreign Affairs Minister Emma Bonino meets Qatari counterpart Khalid bin Mohamed Al-Attiyah on Thursday.

DEBT

The Treasury on Thursday announces the sale of CTZ, zero coupon bonds, and BTPei, euro zone inflation-linked bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on August 27.

COMPANIES

* TELECOM ITALIA

Societe Generale cut its rating on the stock to "hold" from "buy" lowering the price target to 0.57 euros from 1 euro.

Shareholders in Telco, the holding that controls the telecoms incumbent, may decide to put back a deadline to decide the future of their shareholder pact, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

* CARIGE

The bank's board will meet on Sept. 2 or 3 to draw a list of candidates ahead of a shareholder meeting on Sept. 30 called to appoint a new board, MF reported quoting sources close to the matter.

Milan Bourse after-hours trading closed.

For more details on today's events please see the full agenda in Italian.

