The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases June industrial output data (0800 GMT); preliminary flash GDP Q2 data (0900 GMT).

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA * Italy's biggest phone company Telecom Italia TLIT.MI said on Wednesday it would examine its strategic options in Brazil as first-half core profits fell 7.6 percent hurt by a weak economy in its domestic market and a slowdown in Brazil.

Spain's Telefonica made a 6.7 billion euro bid on Tuesday to France's Vivendi for its Brazilian broadband unit GVT, seeking to strengthen Telefonica's position in a market that accounts for one-fifth of revenue. Telefonica's bid offers Vivendi its 8.3 percent stake in Telecom Italia.

In recent weeks Telecom Italia's management and some big European and Brazilian banks have held meetings regarding a potential offer for GVT, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

PIRELLI

Italy's Pirelli, the world's fifth-largest tyremaker, confirmed its full-year targets on Tuesday after reporting a larger-than-expected increase in first-half operating profit, boosted by strong growth in its premium tyre division.

The presence of oil giant Rosneft in the share capital of tyremaker Pirelli does not violate U.S. sanctions against Russia, Pirelli chief Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Tuesday.

UNICREDIT

Italy's biggest bank UniCredit sees no need to review its business plan due to slower-than-expected growth figures for Italy, the lender's CEO said on Tuesday.

Net profit at UniCredit CRDI.MI, Italy's biggest bank by assets, rose 12 percent in the second quarter thanks to a marked improvement in its home market and a solid contribution from eastern Europe. * The bank does not exclude the possibility of raising its dividend payment this year if the conditions are right, its CEO told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview.

* UBI BANCA

Italy's fifth-biggest bank UBI UBI.MI said on Wednesday it would restructure an existing joint venture with Ageas Group and BNP Paribas Cardif in non-life insurance products that will boost the lender's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio by 7 basis points.

SALINI IMPREGILO

Italian construction group Salini Impregilo said on Tuesday its revenues in the first half grew 12.8 percent to 2.1 billion euros, boosted by large projects in Ethiopia, Denmark and Poland as well as resumption of work on the Panama Canal project.

UNIPOL and UNIPOLSAI

Board meeting on H1 results followed by joint conference call (1630 GMT).

* ALITALIA

The Poste Italiane will invest 75 million euros in Alitalia, more than the 70 million announced last week, various papers said.

One of the conditions posed by Etihad Airways is that current shareholders cannot sell their stakes for five years, Il Messaggero said.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

Board meetings on H1 results: AEDES, CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI, ENGINEERING, ERG (press release on Aug. 7), INTERPUMP (also on Q2 results), ITALMOBILIARE, MOLESKINE, MONCLER followed by conference call (1600 GMT), NOVA RE , TAS.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................